Zelensky Caught Destroying ‘All Information’ on Biden’s Bioweapons Deal With Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky secretly ordered government officials to destroy all information about Biden’s bioweapons deal with Ukraine on the same day Russia invaded the country.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Zelensky issued this document on February 24, 2022.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: DC Draino reported on this development today.

Did Zelensky keep some of the more incriminating documents against Hunter at Metabiota and Burisma to use as extortion against Joe Biden to get more money and weapons?



We all know the answer — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 29, 2023

Zelensky sent out a decree on February 24, 2022 for government officials to destroy all information on the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute, Mechnikov Institute of Health of Ukraine, and the Zhytomyr Regional Laboratory Centers of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, who all worked with Metabiota Inc. (Metabiota) scientists.

These two documents were originally posted in June 2022. But today, we can confirm that these documents are authentic.

And today, we are including documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop that discussed his ownership percentage of the Metabiota company and his organization.

This government document is confirmed as authentic by XR Vision.

Zelensky was trying to erase all documents associated with Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Company before the War with Russia.

And Ukrainian officials started burning the documents THAT DAY!

3) Y’all remember when the MSM was showing the Ukrainian MoD and Military intelligence headquarters burning documents outside of their buildings?



On 02/24/2022. The same day as the Zelensky Decree seen above.



They were covering up their affiliation to US biological malfeasance pic.twitter.com/8O9mZGReyt — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 29, 2023

Here is an image of Ukrainian officials burning documents as the Russians invade.

This was allegedly the scene at the military intelligence headquarters.

Bioclandestine on Substack reported on June 2022:

🚨BOMBSHELL FROM RUSSIA🚨 Ukrainian document released to Russian media outlet, @izvestia, showing decree from Zelensky to destroy all files on Ukrainian defense service members, employees and staff of the state, and any involvement with Hunter Biden’s biolab METABIOTA, on 02/24/22, the same day the air strikes on Ukraine began. See original document above on the left and then translated in English on the right. Holy shit is this a doozy. But wait, there’s a lot more. Remember that infamous video of Ukrainian MIL burning documents RIGHT IN FRONT of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense building in Kyiv, Ukraine? On 02/24/22 THE SAME DAY OF THE DECREE FROM ZELENSKY. Yup. The MSM broadcasted a video of Ukrainian MIL destroying evidence of Ukrainian State involvement with HUNTER BIDEN’S BIOLAB in Ukraine, right as Russia was beginning its missile strikes. You guys… we caught them all. We caught them in broad daylight on MSM. Check it out.

Here are several documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop discussing his ownership and connections to Metabiota.