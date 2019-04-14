Women “Assume That All Men Are Rapists” Says Swedish MP

A Swedish feminist MP has claimed that women “assume all men are rapists” and has demanded that all men take collective responsibility

During a Parliamentary debate, Linda Snecker from the Swedish Left party said that “men’s violence against women governs the entire world structure” adding that “We women adapt our lives and our behavior to men’s potential threats of violence. Because we cannot see whether you are a rapist or not, we assume that all men are rapists. That is the brutal truth. That’s how a structural problem looks. That is why men must take their collective responsibility. All men,” she said.

Prison Planet reports: Sweden Democrat’s Katja Nyberg hit back, claiming that Snecker was ignoring the true source of the problem – mass immigration.

Vänsterpartiet "förutsätter att alla män är våldtäktsmän" “De pekar ut alla män, bara för att dölja fakta om våldtäkterna.”Sverigedemokraternas Katja Nyberg, ledamot i justitieutskottet, polis och utredare vid Nationella operativa avdelningen (NOA) kommenterar:- Linda Westerlund Snecker "förutsätter att alla män är våldtäktsmän" och säger att alla män måste ta sitt ansvar. Det är en rökridå för att skyla över de verkliga orsakerna till sexualbrottsepidemin. Vänsterpartiet påstår att de står upp för kvinnors lika värde. Men varför då envisas med att försöka dölja de främsta orsakerna till dagens problematik med hot och våld mot kvinnor? De förnekar desperat konsekvenserna av sin egen massinvandringspolitik och pekar istället ut alla män, bara för att dölja fakta om våldtäkterna. Posted by Sverigedemokraterna on Thursday, April 11, 2019

“The Left Party claims that they stand up for women’s equal value. But why then insist on hiding the main causes of today’s problems with threats and violence against women? They desperately deny the consequences of their own mass immigration policy and instead blame all men, only to hide the facts of rape”, Nyberg said, adding, “If I were to stand in parliament and say that all Muslims are terrorists, I would be charged directly.”

Sweden does have a massive rape problem, which just by coincidence has become notably worse since the country began importing migrant men from countries where respect for women’s rights is somewhat different than in the west.

A study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet foundthat 88 per cent of gang rapists in the Scandinavian country over the last six years have had a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.