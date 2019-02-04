The woman who outed Bill Clinton’s faith healer as the leader of a child sex ring has been found dead amid a total media blackout.

‘John of God’ is a Brazilian cult leader who appeared on Oprah and boasted Bill Clinton and a number of other celebrities as clients.

Two months ago, he was arrested for mass murder, running a child sex ring and human trafficking.

According to local Brazilian reports, Sabrina Bittencourt, the activist who initially unmasked John of God, turned up dead over the weekend. The story is nowhere in the english-speaking press yet.

From Cartacapital.com.br (translated from Spanish):

The death of Bittencourt, who was 38 years old, was confirmed in a note by Maria do Carmo Santos, president of the NGO Victims United.

“The group Victims United reports with regret the death of Sabrina de Campos Bittencourt occurred around 9 pm this Saturday, February 2, in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, where he lived. The activist committed suicide and left a farewell letter stating the reasons for taking her own life. We urge everyone not to try to get in touch with any family member, to keep them from asking questions that are painful at this difficult time. Two of Sabrina’s three children still do not know what happened, and her father, Rafael Velasco, is trying to protect them. Sabrina’s fight will never be forgotten and we will continue, with the same force, defending minorities, especially women who are daily victims of machismo. “

Before committing suicide, Bittencourt wrote a farewell post on Facebook: “Marielle I join you. I did what I could, as far as I could. My love will be eternal for all of you. Sorry to not bear it, my children. “

Born into a Mormon family, the activist has been abused since the age of four by members of the family’s church. At 16, she became pregnant with one of the rapists and aborted. Bittencourt dedicated his life to military by victims of abuse and to unmasking religious leaders, among them Prem Baba and John of God .

Last December, the activist gave an interview to Fred Melo Paiva, editor of CartaCapital, in which she recounts her life story and her role in the denunciations of religious leaders who commit abuse. She promised to unmask 13 more leaders this year.