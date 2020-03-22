WikiLeaks: Dr. Fauci Sent Series of Love Letters To Hillary Clinton

If you have been watching President Trump’s coronavirus press conferences featuring Dr. Anothony Fauci and thinking that there is something a bit “off” about the doctor, something a little sketchy about him, then congratulations — you were right.

The mainstream media is describing Dr. Fauci as a “public-health hero” and cheering him on whenever he contradicts President Trump. Last week he even rolled his eyes as the president was speaking, earning him major plaudits in the mainstream media.

Thanks to this kind of behavior, many people decided there was something sketchy about the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Now, thanks to WikiLeaks, we can confirm they were right.

Dr. Fauci appears to be in love with Hillary Clinton.

Within WikiLeaks’ Hillary Clinton email archive there are multiple letters from Dr. Fauci to Hillary Clinton, sent through her aid/lawyer Cheryl Mills, and they are deeply embarrassing for the doctor.

A few choice selections from the trove of Fauci to Clinton letters:

“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?… “please tell her that we all love her”… “Please tell her that we all love her and are very proud to know her.”

Here’s another letter, uncovered by Cari Kelemen:

CTH report: Now, pause for a moment – reread his words again – don’t skip past them. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…

Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer, declaring your undying love and devotion toward them?

“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?.. “please tell her that we all love her”… etc.

Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?

And this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making for the world’s most powerful nation. Stunning.