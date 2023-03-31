WH Press Sec Sympathizes With Trans Community: “They Are Under Attack Right Now”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has declared her sympathy for the transgender community because she believes they are currently under attack.

“Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now,” Jean-Pierre said during Thursday’s White House press briefing, just days after a transgender school shooter murdered six people, including three children, at a Nashville Christian school.

Jean-Pierre condemned the recently passed state legislation in Kentucky that protects children and teenagers from transgender activism, saying on Friday’s ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ Republicans will be spending time with “hateful bills” instead of “lifting up our trans kids” and making them feel seen.

WH press sec: "Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now." pic.twitter.com/fQnRbXUuq7 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 30, 2023

Breitbart reports: On Wednesday, the Kentucky legislature overrode the governor’s veto that tried to prevent a ban on medical interventions meant to transition minors.

“But this is a president who has said many times he has their backs. And he will continue to have their backs. And he will continue to fight for them,” she said.

Jean-Pierre also then placed the blame for the Nashville Christian massacre on guns and not the shooter’s mental health.

“It’s been three days since the tragic shooting in Nashville, and we’ve heard nothing from Republicans in Congress about what they will do to stop our kids from being murdered in our schools and in our communities,” she said.

Referencing the legislature in North Carolina that overrode the Democrat governor’s veto of a bill to protect the Second Amendment, Jean-Pierre said the state’s action was “dangerous.”

“That’s the opposite of common sense,” she said before claiming guns are “the leading killer — the leading killer of our kids in America.”

According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the motive of the Nashville Christian school shooter has not been established. The motive will determine if Monday’s massacre was a hate crime or not.

The shooter was a “[f]ormer Christian school student,” according to Reuters. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake told NBC News that investigators believe the shooter had “some resentment for having to go to that school.”

The shooter’s manifesto has not been released by the city as pro-transgender groups want to conceal it.