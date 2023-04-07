WH Press Sec: “It’s Not For Us to Decide” If Killing Christian Children Was A ‘Hate Crime’

The White House Press Secretary has refused to say whether the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville last month could be classified as a hate crime.
Trans shooter Audrey Hale specifically targeted Christian, killing three children and three teachers at a private school last week.
Earlier this week Karine Jean-Pierre told a journalist: “It’s not for us to decide” whether the act constitutes a hate crime.
InfoWars reports: But they are quick to classify other incidents perpetrated by people with ideologies they don’t agree with: double standard.
When a shooter killed five people at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado last year, Biden called it “horrific hate violence,” and stated “We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.”
There was no further comment, however when it was revealed that the suspect was a ‘non-binary’ they/them person, and it just went away from the media cycle.
After a teenage gunman killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo last year, Biden labeled it “an act of domestic terrorism,” and stated that “an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”
KJP also seemed to have a different outlook in that case:
The same level of denunciation was noticeably absent when a black supremacist and BLM supporter with a history of anti-white statements, including calling white people “the enemy,” killed five people and injured dozens of others during a Christmas parade.
When it suits the narrative, it’s a hate crime. When it doesn’t, it’s not for Biden to say: