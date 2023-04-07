WH Press Sec: “It’s Not For Us to Decide” If Killing Christian Children Was A ‘Hate Crime’

The White House Press Secretary has refused to say whether the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville last month could be classified as a hate crime.

Trans shooter Audrey Hale specifically targeted Christian, killing three children and three teachers at a private school last week.

Earlier this week Karine Jean-Pierre told a journalist: “It’s not for us to decide” whether the act constitutes a hate crime.

KJP: "It's not for us to decide" if a transgender lunatic shooting up a Christian school and killing 6 people (3 of whom were children) should be classified as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/SoJYx4zD16 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023

InfoWars reports: But they are quick to classify other incidents perpetrated by people with ideologies they don’t agree with: double standard.

It's only for "them to decide" when the narrative is maintained by deciding in the affirmative. — CatchingRye (@AceInTheRye) April 5, 2023

If it were a school for the alphabet gang you know they would consider it a hate crime. — @Momberly (@Momberly89) April 5, 2023

When a shooter killed five people at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado last year, Biden called it “horrific hate violence,” and stated “We must drive out the inequities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and must not tolerate hate.”

There was no further comment, however when it was revealed that the suspect was a ‘non-binary’ they/them person, and it just went away from the media cycle.

In new court filing, public defenders for the suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay club that left 5 people dead say that their client is non-binary and that "they use they/them pronouns." The lawyers refer to their client as Mx. Anderson Aldrich. pic.twitter.com/dPaUpiFXKN — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) November 23, 2022

After a teenage gunman killed 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo last year, Biden labeled it “an act of domestic terrorism,” and stated that “an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

KJP also seemed to have a different outlook in that case:

Today the WH refused to call the Nashville terror attack a "hate crime," saying "it's not for us to decide."



Yet last May, the WH @PressSec was much less circumspect about the Buffalo mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/TZcNY8DfBV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2023

The same level of denunciation was noticeably absent when a black supremacist and BLM supporter with a history of anti-white statements, including calling white people “the enemy,” killed five people and injured dozens of others during a Christmas parade.

When it suits the narrative, it’s a hate crime. When it doesn’t, it’s not for Biden to say: