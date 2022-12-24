WEF Wants To Cancel Christmas To Fight Climate Change

The World Economic Forum has recently launched a controversial new initiative that will have Christians up in arms.

The World Economic Forum is now calling for Christmas holiday traditions to be canceled in coming years as part of an effort to save the environment.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The WEF has ordered mainstream media outlets to begin pushing the anti-Christmas narrative and wants to introduce an international policy that will require governments to phase out Christmas traditions in their countries in favor of “carbon-neutral” celebrations.

CNN, always at the forefront of the globalist agenda, ordered its audience to cancel Christmas last year because of Covid.

This year, the liberal sadists at CNN want their audience to cancel Christmas plans because of climate change. The Guardian, another globalist mouthpiece firmly under the control of the WEF, has told its readers that giving gifts and enjoying traditional Christmas meals is “vulgar” and needs to stop.

Instead of turkey and all the trimmings, the Guardian wants you to cancel your traditional Christmas meal and replace it with insects, bugs, crickets and Bill Gates’ synthetic fake meat.

Incoming House Democratic whip Katherine Clark is firmly under the control of the WEF and she has taken it upon herself to lead the Congressional charge to cancel Christmas, declaring that she wants to do it for her children.

It appears Klaus Schwab wasn’t exaggerating when he said that the WEF has penetrated left-wing governments all over the world.

But why is the WEF so determined to cancel Christmas?

First you must wrap your head around one important fact: The WEF are looking to redefine what it means to be a human on Earth. They believe that we have too many freedoms and that we consume too many resources.

The WEF is not merely trying to penetrate governments and control economies, it wants to redefine the meaning of life on Earth. Nothing less.

This is an article on the WEF’s actual website. They’re out of their minds.

According to a WEF insider, many of the WEF’s policies are about “crushing the human soul.”

What better way to crush the human soul than by denying it even exists?

According to the WEF, Jesus is fake news, God is dead, and you do not have a soul. You are a “hackable animal” who does not have the capacity for free will.

The WEF is increasingly hostile to Christianity and the traditions associated with Christmas. It is clear Klaus Schwab is consciously attempting to supplant Jesus Christ.

Klaus Schwab’s right hand man Yuval Noah Harari has announced that the WEF has been so successful in its plans that it is “acquiring divine powers” of “creation and destruction.”

The blasphemy doesn’t stop there.

According to the WEF, a new one world religion has arrived and it unites all of humanity in worshipping at the altar of climate science, techno-communism and eugenics. There is simply no place for Christmas traditions in this new religion.

Harari also wrote about God’s death in his New York Times bestseller “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.”

“More than a century after Nietzsche pronounced Him dead, God seems to be making a comeback,” he wrote. “But this is a mirage. God is dead – it’s just taking a while to get rid of the body.”

Pay attention to the words he chose to use. “Get rid of the body.” Harari has given the WEF’s game away with that statement. Like murderers disposing of a corpse, Schwab and his cabal are actively attempting to remove of every trace of God, Jesus and Christianity from the face of the earth.

The great Christian author G.K. Chesterston said it best. “Cannot the child pass from a child’s natural fancy to a man’s normal faith in Holy Nicholas of the Children without enduring that bitter break and abrupt disappointment which now marks the passage of the child from a land of make-believe to a world of no belief?“

And that’s at the heart of all of this. We are dealing with people who are determined to crush our souls and make us believe nothing. We need awe. We need wonder. Particularly at this time of the year at Christmas.

We need our traditions and Klaus Schwab and his technocrats in the halls of Davos must not be allowed to take them away from us on the pretense of fighting climate change.

Pointing out the evil of the WEF never seems to make a dent or have any impact whatsoever on them. Why? Because, they have no shame … they have no shame because they have no moral compass, they have no moral compass because they live according to the rule of ‘the ends justifies the means’. This precept infests every fiber of their ideology, from rigged elections, to open borders, to climate change, depopulation, you name it.

Humanity has never faced such a serious adversary. Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing their evil agenda to as many people as possible. But we can’t do it alone. We need your help to spread the word far and wide. Please like this video and subscribe to the channel so that we can continue to broadcast the truth. We are all in this together.

Watch: