“We Are NOT Slaves!” – Thousands Rise Up Against New World Order in NYC

Thousands of citizens took to the streets of New York City to protest the ‘New World Order’ on Saturday in opposition to Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.
WATCH:
“We will not comply!” the massive crowd chanted.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” before a woman does some pole dancing.
VIDEO:
Protesters also chanted “My body, my choice!”
VIDEO:
Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Whites chanted “no vaccine mandates!” as they marched in The City.
VIDEO:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
