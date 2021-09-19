“We Are NOT Slaves!” – Thousands Rise Up Against New World Order in NYC

Thousands of citizens took to the streets of New York City to protest the ‘New World Order’ on Saturday in opposition to Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

WATCH:

1000s take over Time Square in NYC for the protest against the mandatory shot. At the world Freedom rally #NYC #Corona #freedomrally pic.twitter.com/l1OY43nVTc — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021

“We will not comply!” the massive crowd chanted.

1000s gather at Time Square in NYC for the world Freedom rally, the protest against the mandatory shot

They chant " WE WILL NOT COMPLY " #freedomrally #vaccine #NYC pic.twitter.com/vJDT2J1CUw — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) September 18, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Protesters chanted “F*ck Joe Biden!” before a woman does some pole dancing.

VIDEO:

Pole dancer performing at the Medical Freedom Rally in NYC (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/r1jPxn23iD — LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 18, 2021

Protesters also chanted “My body, my choice!”

VIDEO:

NYC medical freedom rally (09-18-2021) pic.twitter.com/zZlzY3Xtk2 — LUKE2FREEDOM (@AlwaysL2F) September 19, 2021

Blacks, Latinos, Asians and Whites chanted “no vaccine mandates!” as they marched in The City.

VIDEO: