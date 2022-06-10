US Admits to 46 Biolabs In Ukraine: ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Proved Right Yet Again

The US government has operated 46 biolabs in Urkaine since the early 2000s, according to a Pentagon statement released on Thursday which claims the biolabs are involved in a US project to rid the world of “weapons of mass destruction“.

This is the first time the US Department of Defense (DoD) disclosed the exact number of facilities its government has supported in Ukraine, and vindicates so-called “conspiracy theorists” who have been attacked by mainstream media and fact checkers for bringing to light the existence of US biolabs in Ukraine.

The Pentagon admitted to operating the Ukrainian biolabs in a document titled ‘Fact Sheet on WMD Threat Reduction Efforts.’ However, the US military pushed back against claims the biolabs are engaged in bio-warfare. According to the Pentagon, Russia and China are guilty of “spreading disinformation and sowing mistrust” about the biolabs and US efforts to rid the world of weapons of mass destruction.

As the Pentagon explains it, the US has “worked collaboratively to improve Ukraine’s biological safety, security, and disease surveillance for both human and animal health,” by providing support to “46 peaceful Ukrainian laboratories, health facilities, and disease diagnostic sites over the last two decades.” These programs have focused on “improving public health and agricultural safety measures at the nexus of nonproliferation.”

The work of these US biolabs was “often” conducted in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and was “consistent with international best practices and norms in publishing research results, partnering with international colleagues and multilateral organizations, and widely distributing their research and public health findings,” the Pentagon insisted.

Last month, the Russian military said only three laboratories in Ukraine had the required safety levels to do the kind of research they claimed to be engaged in. For example, the Head of the Radioactive, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov cited Ukrainian government reports to point to a series of problems at one of those facilities in Odessa.

In a series of briefings starting in March, the Russian military has presented evidence of the Pentagon’s involvement in funding laboratories in Ukraine. Western mainstream media and fact checkers have routinely “debunked” facts that have emerged from these briefings, claiming the US does not operate biolabs in Ukraine.

In early May, Kirillov accused the US-backed Kiev regime of launching a biological attack against the breakaway region of Lugansk and of conducting “inhumane experiments” on Ukrainian citizens. Other evidence suggested attempts to weaponize drones in order to disperse pathogens, and hasty attempts to destroy evidence after Russian troops prioritized the investigation of US biolabs following the invasion of Ukraine in February.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, the US has pumped more than $224 million into biological research in Ukraine between 2005 and early 2022. Big Pharma corporations, shady NGOs and even the US Democratic Party have been involved in the secretive scheme, Moscow has said.

To hear the Pentagon explain it, the US had “full approval” of the Russian government to engage “thousands of former Russian biological weapons scientists to conduct peaceful biological research projects for public health purposes.” Earlier in the document, the US military points out it was trying to create “sustainable civilian employment” for scientists with “weapons-related knowledge” in order to “remove incentives to seek or accept of terrorist or other state actor employment and financing.”

US involvement with biological laboratories in Ukraine “remain peaceful efforts to improve nuclear and radiological safety and security, disease surveillance, chemical safety and security, and readiness to respond to epidemics and pandemics such as COVID-19,” the Pentagon said.

Meanwhile, it accused Russia – with the help of China – of seeking “to undermine that work by spreading disinformation and sowing mistrust in the people and institutions all over the world that contribute to WMD threat reduction.”

China has responded to Russian briefings by calling for the US to provide a “fair, objective and professional” explanation of its activities.

The Pentagon insists that Ukraine “has no nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons programs” and that the small amount of highly enriched uranium (HEU) that remains at research institutes in Kiev and Kharkov “is well below the amount needed to produce a nuclear device.”