UN Recruits 110,000 Social Media Influencers To Correct Online Covid Wrongthink

The United Nations has recruited more than 110,000 “social media influencers” to push “new social norms” and seek out and correct “wrong think” online.

The UN’s move into news broadcasting means we can expect to be bombarded with a propaganda overdrive in coming months as the pandemic continues and vaccine roll outs begin.

“So far, we’ve recruited 110,000 information volunteers, and we equip these information volunteers with the kind of knowledge about how misinformation spreads and ask them to serve as kind of ‘digital first-responders’ in those spaces where misinformation travels,” Melissa Fleming, chief of global communications for the United Nations, said.

The UN has also joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) to announce a global coronavirus news service, declaring themselves “trusted coronavirus news sources.”

Observing that social media is a mechanism for driving opinion on a host of issues, the two globalist organizations announced Thursday they want to “combat dangerous misinformation.”

“When COVID-19 emerged, it was clear from the outset this was not just a public health emergency, but a communications crisis as well,” Fleming said.

“We’re trying to create this new social norm called ‘pause – take care before you share’,” Fleming continued. “We’re equipping people, through this new social norm, with a bit of ‘information scepticism’.”

Breitbart report: The U.N. is also encouraging social media influencers to help spread what it selects as “real news about the pandemic,” recruiting them in their tens of thousands to spread the digital messages the U.N. itself has deemed necessary.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres is pleased to enter the global information age and seek out “wrong think.”

Put your trust in the U.N. alone and all will be well, is his simple alternative message.

During the #COVID19 pandemic, the wrong information can be deadly.



Join me in taking the #PledgetoPause before sharing and help stop the spread of misinformation online.

As Breitbart News reported, in March the Chinese Communist Party declared the coronavirus did not start in the city of Wuhan, claiming support from both the U.N. and World Health Organization (W.H.O.) in rejecting “hurtful” U.S. allegations to the contrary as “bald-faced racism and xenophobia.”

This article is very much important to each and every one of us. Please read and retweet it. COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US.

This was supported directly by the United Nations which had earlier worked to deflect any criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and China.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel [coronavirus] identified in [Wuhan],” the WHO wrote on Twitter.

"Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel [coronavirus] identified in [Wuhan]," the WHO wrote on Twitter.

The W.H.O. was later forced to backtrack on its stand and concede the coronavirus is indeed capable of human-to-human transmission and presented a huge risk to global health.

Now it hopes the rest of the world will fall into line and observe its dictats as driven by selected social media warriors.