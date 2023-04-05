Trump Warns ‘America Is Going To Hell’ Following His Arrest

In a defiant speech following his arrest in Manhattan, Donald Trump said America is “going to hell”.

After pleading not guilty to falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 election, the former president said the case against him was “an insult to our country” and insisted he had not committed any crime.

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” he told supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida after he appeared in court.

BBC reports: He said that the “fake case” was simply part of a Democratic conspiracy to interfere with next year’s presidential election, in which he is running.

Mr Trump also falsely claimed that every single pundit and legal analyst had said there was no case against him.

Earlier, he sat stony-faced and silent for the nearly hour-long proceedings before Judge Juan Merchan, speaking out loud only in response to the judge’s questions and to enter his plea of not guilty. Mr Trump said nothing to reporters as he left court.

The case against the former president hinges on a hush-money payment of $130,000 (£104,000) made before the 2016 presidential election.

While such a payment is not illegal, the prosecution says Mr Trump falsified business records and broke election laws as he tried to cover up the payments.

His former lawyer, Michael Cohen – who turned against his former boss – has said he made the payment at Mr Trump’s direction.