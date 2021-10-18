Trump Speaks Out Against Covid Vaccine Mandates, Promotes ‘Natural Immunity’

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out against totalitarian covid vaccine mandates.

He said that Americans shouldn’t be “forced” to get the shots and that those who have natural immunity “don’t need the vaccine.”

During an interview on Thursday night, Trump told FOX News host Sean Hannity: “People have to have their freedoms……Why are they forcing people to take the vaccine?”

He suggested there could be a potential conflict of interest fueling the push for vaccination, saying, “Remember this, the drug companies make a lot of money. And they like it.”

Life Site news reports: Characteristically referring to COVID-19 as “the Wuhan virus” and “the China virus,” quipping “we’ve got plenty of names,” Trump explained that anyone who has already overcome the virus does not need to take a vaccine and should not be forced to do so.

“When you have [COVID], you don’t need the vaccine. You become immune,” the former president said, adding that people who have recovered from the virus develop “a natural immunity.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many see as a likely Republican contender for the presidency in 2024, has similarly promoted natural immunity, remarking during a Gainesville, Florida stop last month, “The ones that have recovered have very strong immunity. That’s very clear from every study that’s been done.”

Statements from top Republicans promoting individual choice and a recognition of natural immunity contradict the narrative propounded by public health officials and the mainstream press.

As pressure mounts to reach a nearly 100% vaccination rate in the United States, an increasing number of businesses require vaccination as a condition of employment, and major cities have enacted ordinances requiring proof of vaccination to access public dining and recreational venues.

Meanwhile, many who have contracted and overcome COVID-19 over the past year — including healthcare professionals who have spent the past 18 months treating patients infected with the virus — have increasingly been faced with a choice to take an experimental COVID-19 jab or lose their jobs, with no consideration given to their naturally acquired immunity.

The resistance among government officials, employers, and public health officials in recognizing natural immunity comes amid growing evidence that natural immunity is more robust and durable than vaccinated immunity.