Trudeau’s Canada Introduces Segregation for White People in Public Theaters 

Theaters in Canada have begun banning white people from attending performances as part of a new racist segregation policy.

Critics have slammed the National Arts Center in Ottawa after it became the first theater to launch “Black Out” events – meaning that only black people can attend.

Summit.news reports: “A Black Out is an open invitation to Black-identifying audiences to come and experience performances with their community,” the National Arts Center’s website states, adding “The evenings will provide a dedicated space for Black theatergoers to witness a show that reflects the vivid kaleidoscope that is the Black experience.”

Further productions at the theatre are scheduled to operate a black-only admission policy throughout the 2023-24 season.

It's funny because the only demographic this play will appeal to is self-loathing white shitlibs. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 30, 2023

Journalist Jonathan Kay pointed out that the first upcoming event, a show called Is God Is was previously labelled as for ‘black identifying’ audiences, but was swiftly updated to a full black only event.

UPDATE: The @CanadasNAC has tightened up the admission requirements for its upcoming race-segregated performance. It's no longer "black-identifying." It's now "black," full stop. So don't even think about going if you're, say, Indigenous, Asian, white, etc. https://t.co/eSIKQrZHdf pic.twitter.com/i2fp1CJSmr — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 24, 2023

The theatre claims that the events will “allow for conversation and participation to be felt throughout the theatre,” and will give audiences the opportunity to “experience the energy of the NAC with a shared sense of belonging and passion.”

Apparently not if you’re White, Asian or anything other than black though.

Ironically, on the NAC website there is a notification stating “We would like to recognize the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation, on whose traditional unceded territory the National Arts Centre is located. We gratefully acknowledge them as the past, present and future stewards of this land.“

Presumably they are also precluded from the black only events.

Responding to the criticism, Annabelle Cloutier, executive director of strategy and communications for the NAC claimed “There are no racially segregated shows at the NAC.”

Sure seems like there are.

“There will be no checkpoints for Black Out night ticket holders and no questions will be asked about anyone’s identity, race or gender,” Cloutier confusingly added.

Be fun to see what happens when we start having "white only" events. — WDMoor (@wdmoor) January 24, 2023

Can a black person bring their white partner in to see this event? — Jeff (@J_Niagara) January 24, 2023

I wonder if my husband & kids would want to go. I can't. — Cathy Ramroop (@cathy_ramroop) January 24, 2023

Fight racism with more racism — Joe (@joesarkees) January 24, 2023