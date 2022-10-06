Trudeau Govt’s $105M WEF Digital ID Contract Exposed

The Trudeau government has a $105.3 million contract to develop to introduce digital identities for travel to Canada and they have admitted that the World Economic Forum (WEF) no less, is a project partner.
The Liberal government admitted in writing that they have an ongoing $105.3 million contract with the WEF to introduce the Known Traveler Digital ID.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, who has been an outspoken critic of the WEF and the adoption of digital identity programs by governments, uncovered the admission in an Order Paper question signed by Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra.
Latest Videos
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Coolio Was About To Take Down Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before He Died
Pope Francis Vows To Usher In ‘One World Religion’
Bill Gates Caught Admitting ‘Climate Change Is WEF Scam’ to Inner Circle
Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
WEF Anoint Charles ‘The Great Reset King’
WEF To Force Public To Wear ‘Brain Implants’ So the Elite Can Read Their Minds
The Counter Signal reports: In the response, Transport Canada admitted the WEF is one of several partners for the federal government’s Known Traveler Digital Identity (KTDI) Project, which will cost $105.3 million over five years.
“It’s no longer a conspiracy theory – it’s a contractual fact,” Lewis wrote on Twitter.
Transport Canada announced the KTDI project in January 2018.
According to the Order Paper response, “This project is based on voluntary contributions from project partners. All project partners are responsible for their respective costs associated with participation. Project partners include: the Government of Canada, the Government of the Netherlands, Air Canada and Royal Dutch airlines, Toronto, Montreal, and Schiphol International Airport, and the World Economic Forum.” (Emphasis added)
Budget 2021 proposed $105.3 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, for Transport Canada to collaborate with international partners to further advance the Known Traveler Digital Identity.
The WEF says it, along with it’s partners, are currently “piloting components of the KTDI concept in a real-life, cross-border context to further enhance the concept and inform future pilots. The pilot learnings will also help inform the development of best practices and standards in collaboration with international regulatory and standards-setting bodies and industry.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trudeau Govt’s$105M WEF Digital ID Contract Exposed - October 6, 2022
- Researchers Find Transgender Women Have More Muscle Mass Than Biological Women - October 6, 2022
- President Caught On Hot Mic Saying ‘No One F**ks With A Biden’ - October 6, 2022