Transgender athletes now dominate women's sports

As the world’s ruling class become more “woke,” growing numbers of transgender athletes are entering female sports and conquering women’s events.

One of Joe Biden’s first acts after becoming President was to sign an executive order on “Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.”

The order declares that “children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

The woke policy officially endorses biological males competing against biological women in female sports.

Currently, a biological man who “identifies” as a woman is allowed to compete against biological females in athletics.

Here are five times transgender athletes shattered women’s sports records, according to The Daily Wire:

CeCe Telfer — Hurdles

Franklin Pierce University senior CeCe Telfer became an NCAA women’s track and field national champion in 2019.

Telfer, a biological male, completed the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.53 seconds — more than a second faster than his nearest rival. Earlier in the day, he earned All-America First Team honors in the 100-meter hurdles.

Telfer insisted that he overcame several disadvantages to clinch victory.

“First of all, my height, how tall I am, is a disadvantage, because the wind is hitting us so hard and the taller you are, the harder you fall, basically,” he told Outsports.

“There’s wind resistance.”

Critics of his transition into women’s track and field point out Telfer’s failure to finish inside the top 300 in the men’s Division III championships in 2017, his last year competing as a male.

Mary Gregory — Weightlifting

In the spring of 2019, Mary Gregory boasted that he dominated at a Raw Powerlifting Federation competition in Virginia.

He also broke four women’s world records: Masters world squat record, open world bench record, Masters world deadlift record, and Masters world total record.

“What a day, 9 for 9!” he declared on Instagram.

“As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone… treated me as just another female lifter- thank you!”

Gregory drew criticism from prominent female athletes. Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies noted that Gregory has “a male body with male physiology,” which creates “a pointless unfair playing field.”

Martial artist and podcast star Joe Rogan also commented on Gregory’s victory:

“That seems like a very strong man. So ridiculous.”

Following the criticism, the Raw Powerlifting Federation revoked Gregory’s world records and announced that they would form a new “Transgender Division.”

Terry Miller & Andraya Yearwood — Sprinting

At a Connecticut high school women’s track championship in 2019, two biological men left their opponents in the dust.

Terry Miller set a girls’ state indoor record for the 55-meter dash, completing the race in 6.95 seconds.

Andraya Yearwood — another biological male — placed second with a time of 7.23 seconds.

Miller also won the 300-meter event in 2019. In the previous year, the two athletes placed first and second in the 100-meter dash.

Following the state championships, parents in Connecticut began circulating petitions to bar biological men from women’s track competitions.

Rachel McKinnon — Cycling

A semi-professional cyclist in Canada set the world record for the Women’s Sprint World Championship in the fall of 2019.

Rachel McKinnon — a biological male — would not have qualified for the men’s cycling competition.

Though his women’s world record was a time of 11.649 seconds, the top qualifying round time for the male division was 10.498 seconds.

Following the race, McKinnon wrote an op-ed for The New York Times entitled “I Won a World Championship. Some People Aren’t Happy.”

“The rules require me to race in the women’s category,” he argued.

“That’s exactly where I belong: I am a woman, after all. I am female as well.”

McKinnon told Sky News that “the people who oppose my existence still want to think of me as male,” going on to cite what he views as a false belief that “men are always stronger than women.”

While competing against, and beating, full-time professional female cyclists, McKinnon only cycles part-time alongside his full-time job as a philosophy professor at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

Mack Beggs — Wrestling

Mack Beggs — a biological female who claims to be male — dominated for two consecutive years at the Texas state wrestling championships.

Beggs takes doses of testosterone as part of her transition, which enabled her to physically dominate her opponents.

In the 2018 state tournament, she won 36 straight matches.

A video from the 2018 competition shows Beggs pinning her opponent in a matter of seconds, which earned boos from the crowd.

Beggs desired to compete with males, but her request was overruled by Texas’ University Interscholastic League.

The organization instructed her to continue wrestling with her fellow females in spite of the advantage from her hormone treatments.