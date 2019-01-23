Three Muslim Immigrants Arrested for ‘Conspiring with ISIS’ to Kill American Citizens

Three Muslim immigrants in Michigan were arrested on Monday for conspiring to kill thousands of American citizens on behalf of ISIS, the DOJ has announced.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. All three terrorists who were arrested were Kenyan-born naturalized citizens.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “Members of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) arrested Muse Abdikadir Muse (Muse Muse) at the Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after checking in for a flight to the first of a series of destinations on his way to Mogadishu, Somalia. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement arrested alleged coconspirators Mohamud Abdikadir Muse (Mohamud Muse), and Mohamed Salat Haji (Haji). All three defendants are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya,” the DOJ said in a statement.

All three jihadists had pledged their allegiance to ISIS through videos they recorded. Two of the Muslim men said they wanted to ‘kill non-believers’ and use a car to mow down infidels here in the United States if they could not travel overseas to join ISIS.

Full press release from the DOJ regarding the arrest of the three Kenyan-born jihadists: