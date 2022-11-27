Thousands of People in China Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ Lockdowns

Thousands of people across China are rising up and rejecting the ‘New World Order’ lockdowns imposed by the authoritarian Chinese regime.
Protests have erupted in Beijing and the Xinjiang region over the harsh COVID-19 lockdowns following a deadly fire on Thursday in a high-rise building in Urumqi that killed 40 people.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Angry residents took to the street in Urumqi, the capitol of Xinjiang, with protesters chanting “End the lockdown!” while punching their fists in the air, following the circulation of videos of the fire on Chinese social media on Friday night.
Latest Videos
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
CIA Agent ‘We Pay Mainstream Media To Spread Fake News,’ Shocking Exposé
Summit.news reports: Protest videos show people in a plaza singing China’s national anthem – particularly the line: “Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves!” Others shouted that they did not want lockdowns. In the northern Beijing district of Tiantongyuan, residents tore down signs and took to the streets.
Reuters verified that the footage was published from Urumqi, where many of its 4 million residents have been under some of the country’s longest lockdowns, barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days.
In the capital of Beijing 2,700 km (1,678 miles) away, some residents under lockdown staged small-scale protests or confronted their local officials over movement restrictions placed on them, with some successfully pressuring them into lifting them ahead of a schedule. –Reuters
According to an early Saturday news conference by Urumqi officials, COVID measures did not hamper escape and rescue during the fire, but Chinese social media wasn’t buying it.“
The Urumqi fire got everyone in the country upset,” said Beijing resident Sean Li.
According to Reuters;
A planned lockdown for his compound “Berlin Aiyue” was called off on Friday after residents protested to their local leader and convinced him to cancel it, negotiations that were captured by a video posted on social media.
The residents had caught wind of the plan after seeing workers putting barriers on their gates. “That tragedy could have happened to any of us,” he said.
By Saturday evening, at least ten other compounds lifted lockdown before the announced end-date after residents complained, according to a Reuters tally of social media posts by residents.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Brazilian Military Declare Bolsonaro ‘True President of Brazil’ – Media Blackout - November 27, 2022
- Thousands of People in China Rise Up Against ‘New World Order’ Lockdowns - November 27, 2022
- Trudeau Says He Feels ‘Serene and Confident’ Over Illegal Decision To Freeze Protestors’ Bank Accounts - November 27, 2022