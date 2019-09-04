Soros-Funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney REFUSES to Charge Child Killer Despite Confession

A Soros-funded St. Louis circuit attorney has decided not to charge a man suspected of killing a 7-year-old boy, despite the killer confessing his crime to police.

Kim Gardner took money from a Soros funded PAC during her race for St. Louis Circuit Attorney in 2016.

Last Monday a suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Xavier Usanga in north St. Louis.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to KSDK Usanga was shot and killed while playing outside of his Hyde Park home Monday, according to St. Louis Metro Police Cheif John Hayden. An 18-year-old man standing nearby was injured in the backyard of the Usangas’ home, in the 3500 block of North 14th Street, just after 5 p.m. Monday evening.

The suspect confessed to the shooting that killed 7-year-old Usanga.

But when they brought this confession and evidence to the St. Louis City’s circuit attorney’s office Kim Gardner threw it out.

Gardner said based on current evidence she was not able to determine who was responsible for the child’s death.

Again… The suspect confessed to the crime but that was not enough for this radical lunatic in the Circuit Attorney’s Office.