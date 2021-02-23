Sheriffs Given Powers to Arrest Feds Who Violate Citizens’ Second Amendment Rights

Sheriffs in a Missouri county have been granted the powers to arrest federal agents who attempt to violate citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

The Newton County Commission in Missouri passed an ordinance that criminalizes the enforcement of any federal law that infringes upon the Second Amendment right for individuals to keep and bear arms.

The “Second Amendment Preservation Act of Newton County Missouri” states:

“All federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations passed by the federal government and specifically any Presidential Administration whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in the county,” the act reads.

The legislation also stipulates that "any and all federal agents trying to enforce the regulations listed in Section (1) shall be subject to arrest by the Newton County Missouri Sheriff's Department," and "the Newton County Missouri Sheriff's Department shall be given the full authority to make the arrest of any and all federal agents that violate state laws and enforce the regulations listed in Section (1)."

Missouri’s Constitution makes it indisputably clear that “the right of every citizen to keep and bear arms, ammunition, and accessories typical to the normal function of such arms, in defense of his home, person, family and property, or when lawfully summoned in aid of the civil power, shall not be questioned.

The Biden administration is not the only threat to the Second Amendment on the horizon, as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) recently unveiled a bill that would strip gun rights from all individuals suspected of “domestic terrorism” by the federal government, even if no charges have been formally filed:

On February 2, Rubio reintroduced the bill he has been pushing since the Orlando Pulse radical Islamic terrorist attack in 2016. The bill calls for stripping individuals under investigation for domestic terrorism of their ability to own or purchase firearms, a move Rubio somehow suggests would “also provide more authority for law enforcement agencies to go after suspected terrorists, while safeguarding law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment and due process rights.”

According to Rubio’s website, the bill would “When an individual who was the subject of a federal terrorism investigation within the last 10 years tries to obtain a firearm, allow the U.S. Attorney General to delay the purchase or transfer for up to ten business days and file an emergency petition in court to prevent the transfer. If the court finds probable cause that the individual is or has been engaged in terrorism, the Attorney General may arrest the individual.”

Biden AG pick Merrick Garland has also advocated for violating Second Amendment rights for decades.