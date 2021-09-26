Several Afghan Refugees Rape Female Soldier at Fort Bliss

Several Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss are being investigated by the FBI for the brutal rape of a female soldier.

The news comes just days after two other Afghan refugees were arrested for child rape spouse abuse.

Per The Daily Mail reports:

The FBI has opened an investigation into the assault of a female solider by several male Afghan refugees at the US Army’s Fort Bliss base, in New Mexico. The alleged assault took place on Sunday, at around midnight, when at least three men allegedly attacked the soldier near her car after she arrived for work at the Dona Ana Complex, which had been accepting refugees airlifted out of Afghanistan are housed, ABC 7 reports. ‘We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on September 19 by a small group of male evacuees ,’ said Lt. Col. Allie Payne, director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division. . . . . The female soldier has not been identified. The solider has received medical care and counseling following the assault. She was reported to have recovered from her physical injuries. . . . . There are nearly 10,000 refugees being housed at the base, USA Today reported. Special Agent Jeanette Harper, of the FBI’s El Paso division, confirmed that the agency was investigating the matter. US Rep. Yvette Herrell, who represents the area, called the news a vetting failure, Fox reports. ‘My prayers are with the courageous soldier and her family. This is yet another tragic failure in the vetting process for Afghan nationals,’ Herrell tweeted. ‘The American people deserve answers.’

Legalinsurrection.com reports:

The Army is apparently, if belatedly, taking steps to guard against this kind of heinous assault on our military members.

Fox News reports:

Officials at Fort Bliss confirmed the report of the assault to Fox News. “We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico,” the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss Public Affairs said in an emailed statement. “We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount.” The statement added that counseling and support has been provided to the service member. “Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Dona Ana Complex,” the statement continued. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported.”

You know what would put a stop this? Letting our soldiers carry and use their weapons to defend themselves. But as that’s not likely, particularly with Biden and Milley in charge, more lights, extra patrols, and a buddy system will have to do. Until next time.

Needless to say, people are outraged.

