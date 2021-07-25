Senator’s Niece Confirms Joe Biden Fondled Her Nipple When She Was 8-Years-Old

Montana Senator Steve Daines’s niece, Maria Piacesi, has confirmed that Joe Biden pinched her nipple in front of the world’s media when she was just 8-years-old.

In 2015, then vice-president Joe Biden presided over a senatorial swearing-in ceremony, in which he was caught fondling the right nipple of Piacesi, the daughter of Montana Senator Steve Daines’s sister Christine and her husband Rob Piacesi.

The original footage used to be available at C-SPAN.org, but was taken down when Democrats and mainstream media outlets told viewers not to believe their lying eyes. WATCH:

Rightjournalism.com reports: Maria now confirms Creepy Joe pinched her, but she’s afraid to speak out.

She was the 8-year-old (now 14) who Joe Biden allegedly molested on stage, according to Maria’s testimony.

An internet sleuth found her Tik Tok profile and asked her about the “incident”.

She confirmed that Biden pinched her right nipple but she is afraid to speak out and that even if she did speak out nothing will be done about it!

Screen captures of conversation with Maria:

Yet outrage culture cares nothing about her even though the incident was recording on national television.

Remember all the screaming we heard over the past 4 years about “believing all women?”

It turns out that those who pushed it didn’t really mean it. That is unless a conservative/Republican is accused without evidence.

Remind me what “International Women’s Day” is for again.

C-SPAN footage showing Joe Biden touching young girls was flagged and removed by Twitter for violating its “Child Sexual Exploitation Policy.”

Summit News reported the issue arose after Texan progressive activist Johnny Graz asserted Biden should be investigated for sexual assault.

Twitter user Jake Koenig, seeking to support Graz’s argument, posted C-SPAN footage of Biden interacting with young girls at their parents’ congressional swear-in ceremonies in 2015.

Critics have pointed out Biden touched the young girls in sensitive areas and sometimes whispered into their ears.

When Koenig posted the footage on Twitter, Summit News reported, his account was locked until he agreed to delete it.

“I tried to respond with a video of evidence on how Biden interacts with women and little girls but Twitter flagged me for trying to post images of child molestation hahahahahahhaha. Guess twitter agrees with @jvgraz,” he tweeted.

Twitter flagged it as “prohibited content that “violates [its] Child Sexual Exploitation Policy.”