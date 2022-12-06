Sen. Ron Johnson: FBI ‘Preplanned’ Sabotage of Hunter Laptop Story

The FBI illegally colluded with the Democratic Party in 2020 to ensure a Joe Biden victory, going as far as sabotaging the Hunter Biden laptop story so it would not surface before election day, Sen. Ron Johnson has claimed.
“I think people should find that shocking,” Johnson said in an interview with Newsmax on Monday. “It doesn’t shock me, but the FBI had the computer, we think, as early as December 2019.”
Newsmax.com reports: Whistleblowers, Johnson said, have said the FBI had a scheme in August 2020 to downplay any derogatory information on Hunter Biden as the presidential election approached.
“That same month they provided both Sen. (Charles) Grassley and I an unsolicited and completely unnecessary briefing,” Johnson said. He believes others were getting similar briefings that included statements such as, “You might have some foreign actors, hacking computers and then spreading that around as disinformation, you know? Information on certain people like oh, I don’t know, maybe Hunter Biden.”
The agency, he said, was “doing everything they could to play us, to dissuade us from ever looking at the laptop.”
It worked, to an extent, Johnson said, because Republicans didn’t “gobble it up right away,” instead going to the FBI for extensive conversations.
“They never told us a word,” he said. “They never told us that they actually had (the laptop). So again, the FBI is corruption and complicity in this whole cover-up of Hunter Biden.”
The letter from 51 intelligence officers who said the laptop story had “all the earmarks of a Russian information operation — that letter was an information operation. That letter interfered in our elections. The FBI interfered in our elections,” Johnson said.
Johnson called the members of the agency and the mainstream news media “partisans” who didn’t want to see Donald Trump elected in the first place, “and they certainly didn’t want to see him reelected.”
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
