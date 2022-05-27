Sen. Rick Scott Indroduces Bill To Stop WHO’s ‘Dangerous Globalist Overreach’

Calling the World Health Organization’s (WHO) proposed pandemic treaty another instance of “dangerous globalist overreach”, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has introduced legislation to limit the powers of the UN health agency.

Scott said he wants to ensure that public health matters are handled by the US and not “puppets” for Communist China.

Breitbart reports: The National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman introduced S.4305 — or a “bill to limit the authority of the World Health Organization on the United States and to oppose amendments to the WHO Constitution that have not been approved by Congress.” Ultimately, the bill would ensure that the W.H.O. would not be able to “unilaterally impose public health restrictions on the United States and violate America’s national sovereignty,” according to the senator’s press release.

Senator Scott’s legislation would:

Prevent any U.S. official from treating as binding any directive or order issued from the World Health Assembly, the WHO, or its agents or branches.

Require America’s representatives to the WHO to oppose any changes to the WHO charter unless both Houses of Congress vote to adopt the change in a joint resolution.

Scott said in a statement:

The W.H.O.’s radical ‘pandemic treaty’ is a dangerous globalist overreach. The United States of America must never give more power to the WHO. The WHO is a puppet for Xi Jinping, controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and helped Beijing cover up the origins of COVID-19.

“We must quickly pass this bill to ensure that public health matters in the country remain in the hands of Americans, not globalist puppets working for Communist China,” he added.

The proposed bill comes on the heels of the World Health Assembly considering a pandemic treaty which would “give the W.H.O. tremendous increases in power and funding, transferring much of the authority for pandemic control from member nations to the U.N. agency,” as Breitbart News detailed.

While it is unlikely to pass, some politicians have made it clear that the W.H.O. should have no such authority.

“We in Florida, there is no way we will ever support this W.H.O. thing … that’s not going to happen. No way,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a press conference in Cape Coral, Florida, this week.

“A lot of these elites advocate very pernicious policies,” he added.