Russia Vows to ‘Strike London First in World War 3’

A Russian general has warned that London will be the first to be nuked in the event of a World War Three outbreak.

MP Andrey Gurulyov, 54, a member of Russian parliament’s defence committee, said Russia is preparing for the invasion of the NATO Baltic countries.

On state TV’s Channel 1 he said there was no other way to prevent the West blockading Russian exclave Kaliningrad.

News.com.au reports: Such a move would trigger NATO’s clause five and spark World War Three.

“We’ll destroy the entire group of enemy’s space satellites during the first air operation,” said Lt-Gen Gurulyov, a senior commander who now represents United Russia, the main pro-Putin political party.

“No-one will care if they are American or British, we would see them all as NATO.

“Second, we’ll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent.

“Third, we certainly won’t start from Warsaw, Paris or Berlin.

“The first to be hit will be London.

“It’s crystal clear that the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons.”

Like other Moscow hardliners, he believes the West – especially on continental Europe – has no stomach for a real war.

“As part of the operation to destroy critically important sites, Western Europe will be cut off from power supplies and immobilised.

“All power supply sites will be destroyed.

“And in the third stage, I shall see what the USA will tell Western Europe on continuing their fight in the cold, without food and electricity.

“I wonder how they (the US) will manage to stay aside.

“This is the rough plan, and I deliberately leave out certain moments because they are not to be discussed on TV.”

The general dismissed plans advocated by other Russian experts to snatch a corridor through Lithuania, to supply the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad which is wedged between NATO states Poland and Lithuania.

The so-called ‘Suvalkovsky Corridor’ is from Belarus to Lithuania.

He sees such a strategy as a Western trap because Putin’s army would be flanked on two sides by NATO troops.

“It’s the desire of our Western partners that we clear the Suvalkovsky Corridor [from Belarus through Lithuania to supply Kaliningrad],” he said.

“If you look at the map, it would be a big mistake from our side to make the corridor just to end up with NATO troops to the right and left …

“And we also need to pull Belarus into this …

“Let’s look at the map …”

His strategy is to revert Lithuanian capital back to its former identity as Vilno, and Estonian capital Tallinn back to its tsarist identity as Reval.

“We calmly ….turn Vilnius back into Vilno, remind ourselves what is Reval [the tsarist name for Tallinn], and free up the right Baltic flank, so we don’t worry that we can be hit from the back,” he told state TV.

“From the military point of view it is impossible to get a clear corridor [through Lithuania],” he said.

“But if the West decides to block the Kaliningrad region, a decision to carry out a strategic operation to unblock it will be taken.

“But as a serviceman, I clearly understand that no-one will bother with just doing a corridor.

“If we start working, we will work properly.

“Everything will be cleared out, because why leave enemies behind your back?”

Gurulyov is a former deputy commander of Russia’s southern military district.

He served with Russian forces in Syria.

He has been sanctioned by the US for his close links to Putin.

In February he was allegedly overheard on an intercepted call ordering subordinates to burn the homes of Ukrainians after throwing out families into the street.

Such action would be a war crime.