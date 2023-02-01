Russia Says US Actively Transferring Biowarfare Projects From Ukraine To Other Regions

Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense troops claim that they found documents related to the United States’ secretly run bioweapons program in Ukraine.

According to RCB Troops Chief Igor Kirillov, The Russian military has accumulated a collection of over 20,000 documents related to the US military-biological program

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Kirillov has also revealed that the US is transferring biological materials out of Ukraine into Poland, the Baltic states and Central Asia amid the curtailing of programs in Ukraine.

InfoWars reports: Russia’s Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCB) Troops began detailing the extent of the US bioweapons program in Ukraine last spring. Washington initially dismissed the revelations, but undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland eventually confirmed that the US does indeed have biolabs in Ukraine.

“Over the period of the special military operation, Russian troops have secured over 20,000 documents, reference and analytical materials, and interviewed eyewitnesses and participants in American military-biological programs,” the officer said in a briefing in Moscow on Monday.

These materials, which continue to be reviewed and deciphered, confirm without any doubt the Pentagon’s intent to create biological weapons in Ukraine, and to test them out on the populations of the Eastern European country and its neighbors, including Russia, Kirillov said.

The RCB Troops chief provided a number of new details on Washington’s activities, including a large-scale effort said to have been undertaken in 2022 to evacuate Ukrainian specialists working on bioweapons to Western countries, including the US, Canada and the European Union. The relocation was undertaken to prevent Russia from interviewing these personnel to obtain more information about activities which may be in contravention of international obligations and treaty norms, Kirillov said.

Kirillov also outlined US efforts to transfer biological materials out of Ukraine into Poland, the Baltic states and Central Asia amid the curtailing of programs in Ukraine.

“The Pentagon is actively transferring unfinished research in the framework of Ukrainian projects to the states of Central Asia and Europe,” the officer said, adding that Russia has information on US efforts to ramp up bio-defense cooperation with countries in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region as well -including Kenya, Singapore and Thailand.

“Under pressure from the international community, Washington is changing its approaches to organizing military-biological activities, shifting the functions of customer to civilian departments – the Department of Health, the Energy Department, the United States Agency for International Development [USAID, ed]. This allows the US administration to avoid criticism at international venues” and reduce pressure on the Pentagon and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Kirillov said.