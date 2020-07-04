Royal Family in Crisis as Photo Emerges of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey Sitting on Queen’s Throne

A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on Queen Elizabeth’s thrones in Buckingham Palace has emerged, raising serious questions about pedophilia in elite circles and plunging the Royal Family into crisis.

It is claimed accused pedophiles Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, and Kevin Spacey, 60, gave “regal waves” and “larked about” during the VIP visit to Buckingham Palace which was arranged by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York in 2002

Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on thrones belonging to Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in 2002. The photo was obtained by the Daily Telegraph.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by the Press Association.

Kevin Spacey was accused, but not convicted, of making unwanted sexual advances against a 14-year-old boy in 2017, among other sexual abuse allegations that left his career in tatters.

RELATED: Epstein’s Secret Bank Account Has Moved Millions Since His Death and No One Knows Why

Mirror report: Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday over allegations she helped disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein “identify, befriend and groom” girls as young as 14.

Meanwhile, the duke has been urged to provide information in relation to the investigation after his friend Maxwell appeared in court accused of facilitating Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls.

Audrey Strauss, acting US attorney for the southern district of New York, told a press conference that authorities would “welcome” a statement from the duke.

Ghislaine Maxwell (circled) in attendance at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

But a source close to Andrew said: “The duke’s team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the last month and to date we have had no response.”

Lawyers for some of Epstein’s alleged victims on Friday added pressure on Andrew to speak about his friendship with the Epstein, who took his own life in prison last year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Spencer Coogan said his clients were “relieved” that Maxwell, daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, had finally been arrested and urged Andrew to speak up about what he witnessed while visiting Epstein’s properties in New York, Palm Beach and the Virgin Islands.

Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell pose at the door of Epstein’s private jet

He told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “I certainly think Prince Andrew has a story to tell. On behalf of the victims we have continuously asked him to step forward, step up, be a man and tell us what he knows.”

At a brief hearing on Thursday, a magistrate judge ordered Maxwell to remain in custody while she is transferred to New York for a detention hearing.

RELATED: New Orleans Mardi Gras Float Depicts Hillary Clinton Strangling Jeffrey Epstein

Ms Strauss claimed that the socialite had helped Epstein to exploit underage girls and “in some cases” would participate in the abuse herself.

Four of the six charges cover Maxwell’s dealings with Epstein from 1994 to 1997, when she was in an “intimate relationship” with him, according to the indictment.

These include conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

She is further charged with conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to the indictment, three unnamed minors were allegedly “induced and enticed” by Maxwell, who “facilitated” for them to be groomed by Esptein at properties he owned.

RELATED: Federal Judge Orders Victim’s Lawyers To Destroy Jeffrey Epstein Files