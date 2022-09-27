Rep. Adam Schiff Greets Ukraine Neo-Nazis in US Capitol: “They Are So Brave”

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff invited neo-Nazis serving in Ukraine’s Azov Battalion to the U.S. Capitol on Monday.

A viral photo posted on Twitter shows Schiff approaching a couple of nazi Azov soldiers wearing black suits and some Ukrainian military women visiting the Capitol Monday.

Infowars.com reports: Posted by Daria Kaleniuk, the assistant director of a Ukrainian activist group called Anti-Corruption Action Centre, the caption of the picture reads, “The most emotional moment was when we suddenly met released Azov soldiers right inside the main hall on the Capitol Hill.”

The most emotional moment was when we suddenly met released Azov soldiers right inside the main hall on the Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/cLUHfeT5Xu — Daria Kaleniuk (@dkaleniuk) September 26, 2022

Kaleniuk was visiting the Capitol with a delegation of female Ukrainian soldiers sent to beg U.S. politicians for additional high-tech weaponry to be provided by America.

Key message: we are thankful for American support, US weapons were key for defending Kyiv & making a successful Kharkiv counteroffensive, however, this is not enough to liberate all our occupied territories where people are tortured and killed by Russians. — Daria Kaleniuk (@dkaleniuk) September 26, 2022

One Twitter user commented on the photo of the Azov fighters greeting Schiff, writing, “MAGA Americans were accused of being Nazis and were shot and killed in Capitol Hill. Meanwhile literal Nazis are being emotionally welcomed in Capitol Hill. Makes sense.”

Popular conservative commentator Jack Posobiec wrote, “Oh,” in response to this accurate observation.

It’s not clear what the Azov fighters were doing at the Capitol, but the hypocrisy of the image should infuriate all Americans.

While average Trump supporters are painted by the media and left-wing politicians as dangerous extremists, actual Nazi fighters sporting swastika tattoos and a multitude of other Nazi symbols are given tours of the Capitol by U.S. politicians.

The strong Nazi presence in Ukraine has been intentionally downplayed by Western media who understand the fact wouldn’t go over well with most citizens.

Just last week a Ukrainian battle tank was filmed with a big Swastika spray-painted on its side during a German television interview.

The week prior, an image published by the presidential office of Ukraine showed President Volodymyr Zelensky posing with a Ukrainian soldier in the background wearing a Nazi patch in the same town of Izium where the swastika clip was filmed.

The skull and crossbones patch is the same as a logo used by Hitler’s 3rd SS Panzer Division ‘Totenkopf’ during World War II, only it has been updated to have the skull wearing headphones.

After the image went viral, Zelensky’s office altered the set of photos from his trip to Izium and removed the image of the armed guard wearing the SS-style patch altogether.

The American left is openly aligning itself with Nazis while painting its domestic political opposition is Nazis who present a danger to democracy.