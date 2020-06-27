‘Real Men Wear Masks’: Dick Cheney Shares Face Mask Advice

Former Vice President Dick Cheney says “real men wear masks”, in an apparent jab aimed at President Trump who refuses to wear a face mask in public.

His daughter Liz Cheney tweeted a photo of her war criminal Father on Friday wearing a blue medical mask and cowboy hat.

RT reports: The hawkish ex-vice president was seen in an image shared by his daughter, Liz – a GOP rep from Wyoming – on Friday, declaring “Dick Cheney says WEAR A MASK,” followed by the hashtag “real men wear masks.” The moralizing tweet was quickly met with mockery, many netizens finding it impossible not to mention Cheney’s 2006 hunting mishap, which saw the VP blast Texas attorney Harry Whittington in the face with a shotgun.

If anyone knows the importance of protecting your face, it's Dick Cheney https://t.co/LanBXirO8V — Keith Patch (@KeithPatch) June 26, 2020

While Whittington, then 78-years-old, survived the shooting and both he and Cheney maintain it was an accident, the incident has become something of a legend in popular culture, producing a litany of ‘Dick Cheney will shoot you in the face’ jokes at the time – which were brought back in force on Friday.

Wear a mask or dick Cheney will shoot you in the face https://t.co/6x7z4Z30um — Badonka Boots (@Dusty_Cupcakes) June 26, 2020

I just saw that Dick Cheney was trending and got excited.



It was short lived.



Sadly, he’s not taking the Trump’s hunting. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) June 26, 2020

In some quarters, Cheney’s mask stunt was met with approval, with a number of netizens insisting anyone who refuses to wear a face covering is “actually a worse human” than the former VP. The GOP-led Lincoln Project, part of a constellation of conservative ‘NeverTrump’ organizations, also welcomed Cheney into the #Resistance, apparently seeing the mask as a political symbol.

If you don't wear one, you are actually a worse human than Dick Cheney. — The Third Physical Distancer of the Apocalypse (@john_cross_) June 26, 2020

Imagine being a worse person than Dick Cheney. Yeah, that would be Mike Pence. https://t.co/Ieej5DXnA7 — Derek Cressman (@DerekCressman) June 26, 2020

Dick Cheney…. welcome to the resistance. pic.twitter.com/gez5481WpF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 26, 2020

Cheney’s detractors soon shot back, however, noting the former VP’s role in launching the disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq, which, according to some estimates, consigned over a million Iraqis to death. Deeming Cheney responsible for a “war of aggression, kidnapping, torture and extrajudicial executions,” critics argued the hollow gesture – wearing a piece of fabric over his face – could not absolve “war crimes.”

Dick Cheney is responsible for more than a million deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan. https://t.co/dTYV2VE2xB — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) June 26, 2020