‘Real Deal’: Trump Says Biden DISQUALIFIED From Presidency Due to Hunter Biden Laptop Info

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden can never “assume the office of the President” due to the damning China-related information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, according to President Donald Trump.

President Trump on Sunday said the information contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop about his International business dealings is the “REAL DEAL” and cannot be denied.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is a disaster for the entire Biden family, but especially for his father, Joe. It is now a proven fact, and cannot be denied, that all of that info is the REAL DEAL,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“That makes it impossible for ‘50%, or 10%’ Joe, to ever assume the office of the President!,” Trump continued.

NYPost report: Trump was referring to a report in The New York Post last Wednesday that Hunter Biden introduced his father, who was at the time was vice president of the United States, to a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm whose board he sat on.

The meeting took place a year before Biden called for the ouster of a top Ukrainian prosecutor.

Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the Burisma board, thanked Hunter Biden for the “opportunity” to meet his father in an email sent on April 17, 2015.

The message was found on the hard drive of a laptop that the son allegedly dropped off at a Delaware computer shop and never returned to pick up.