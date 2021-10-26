Rand Paul: Liar Fauci Is a Danger to Society; Fire Him NOW

“He’s gonna continue to dissemble, and try to work around the truth”

October 26, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Rand Paul warns Dr. Fauci is a danger to society and must be fired immediately
Senator Rand Paul has warned that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a pathological liar who must be fired immediately due to the serious danger he poses to society.

In an interview with Axios on Sunday, Senator Paul warned that Fauci is “probably never going to admit that he lied” about gain of function research in China, adding “He’s gonna continue to dissemble, and try to work around the truth, and massage the truth.”

“He [Fauci] should be fired,” Paul declared, adding “just for lack of judgment if nothing else.”

Paul continued: “We’re calling for an investigation and hearings on this. We’ve been calling for that for months.”

“There has been a great deal of resistance from the Democrat side. Do we not want to know the origin of the virus or to know if it came from a lab? Particularly since this research still goes on.”

WATCH:

Summit.news reports: Responding to Paul, Fauci claimed in an interview with ABC News that “He’s absolutely incorrect. Neither I nor Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, lied or misled about what we’ve done.”

Fauci further claimed that it is “molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into SARS-CoV-2,” referring to the manipulation in the Chinese labs.

“They were distant enough molecularly that no matter what you did to them, they could never, ever become SARS-CoV-2,” Fauci claimed:

During the interview, Fauci also stated “There’s all of this concern about what’s gain of function or what’s not.”

Which is particularly interesting since he keeps changing the definition:

