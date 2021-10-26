Rand Paul: Liar Fauci Is a Danger to Society; Fire Him NOW

Senator Rand Paul has warned that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a pathological liar who must be fired immediately due to the serious danger he poses to society.

In an interview with Axios on Sunday, Senator Paul warned that Fauci is “probably never going to admit that he lied” about gain of function research in China, adding “He’s gonna continue to dissemble, and try to work around the truth, and massage the truth.”

“He [Fauci] should be fired,” Paul declared, adding “just for lack of judgment if nothing else.”

Paul continued: “We’re calling for an investigation and hearings on this. We’ve been calling for that for months.”

“There has been a great deal of resistance from the Democrat side. Do we not want to know the origin of the virus or to know if it came from a lab? Particularly since this research still goes on.”

Summit.news reports: Responding to Paul, Fauci claimed in an interview with ABC News that “He’s absolutely incorrect. Neither I nor Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, lied or misled about what we’ve done.”

Fauci further claimed that it is “molecularly impossible for those viruses that were worked on to turn into SARS-CoV-2,” referring to the manipulation in the Chinese labs.

“They were distant enough molecularly that no matter what you did to them, they could never, ever become SARS-CoV-2,” Fauci claimed:

Fauci downplays the NIH letter and states that Ecohealth simply did not file a progress report in on time, and that there will be administrative consequences.



This is a game and he's acting like Lumburgh with TPS report cover pages. https://t.co/8s6lBf0dH0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 24, 2021

During the interview, Fauci also stated “There’s all of this concern about what’s gain of function or what’s not.”

Which is particularly interesting since he keeps changing the definition:

So to sum it up:

1. US bans gain-of-function research.

2. Rogue bureaucrats fund it abroad instead.

3. Lab leak occurs. Global pandemic ensues.

4. Scientific leaders lie about it and label dissenters as racists.



Want to create a crisis of trust in science? That’ll do it. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 24, 2021

Right. If, as NIH claims, Fauci didn't know EcoHealth was violating the limits of the grant by making bat coronaviruses more contagious, that's malfeasance.



But how credible is it that Fauci didn't find out given all the political pressure around this??https://t.co/0FKKaos1uO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 24, 2021