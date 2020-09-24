Rand Paul Is Sending Hunter Biden Report To DOJ For Criminal Referral

During an interview on Fox News, Republican Senator Rand Paul announced that he would be requesting a criminal referral from the Department of Justice against Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Paul said: “I think riding on Air Force Two and doing business is illegal. I think that is against the law, and probably a felony. I think it’s illegal to take money from a Russian politician’s wife, $3.5 million. Was it reported accurately? I think the only way to determine the actual legality of this is to have it referred to the Department of Justice. So, I’m going to send the report over. I don’t know if the whole committee will vote for it, but I’m sending the report, tomorrow, to the Department of Justice, and we’re asking for a criminal referral.”

Trending Politics report: The announcement by Paul comes in response to to a bombshell new report from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) and the Committee on Finance, which alleges that former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden was involved in some serious dirty dealings including allegations that he received millions of dollars from the wife of an ex-Moscow Mayor.

“The investigation launched after Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) publicly raised conflict-of-interest concerns about the sale of a U.S. company to a Chinese firm with ties to Hunter Biden a month before Congress was notified about a whistleblower complaint that was the catalyst for Democrats’ impeachment of President Donald Trump,” the Daily Wire reports. “The Senate’s investigation relied on records from the U.S. government, Democrat lobbying groups, and interviews of numerous current and former officials.”