Prince Andrew’s Friend, Peter Nygard, Charged With Running ‘Elite Pedophile Ring’

The walls are closing in on Prince Andrew and the world's powerful elite as their sick child rape crimes look set to be exposed to the whole world.

Peter Nygard, a close friend of the Duke of York and a former Epstein associate, will soon be extradited from Canada to the United States to face charges of child sex trafficking, child rape, and running a massive elite pedophile ring. The news comes just weeks after Prince Andrew was correctly served child sex trafficking lawsuit papers.

Nygard was first arrested last December at his house in Winnipeg, Manitoba. A nine-count federal indictment charged that Nygard used his immense wealth and connections to the world’s elite to kidnap children for his VIP friends to rape over a 25 year period.

Nytimes.com reports: Appearing by video in a Winnipeg court on Friday, Mr. Nygard, agreed to be sent to the United States to stand trial on the trafficking charges. Under Canadian law Mr. Nygard, who was denied bail following his arrest, cannot be turned over to American authorities for at least 30 days.

When Mr. Nygard will actually be sent to the United States was further complicated by an announcement from the Toronto Police Service that it has a warrant to arrest him on six charges of sexual assault and three of forceable confinement. Those incidents, the force said, took place between 1987 and 2005 in that city. Those charges would be the first Mr. Nygard faces in Canada.

David Lametti, Canada’s justice minister, who is also the country’s attorney general, must issue the final order to remove Mr. Nygard from the country.

The minister has two choices, said Gary Botting, a lawyer in Vancouver, British Columbia, who specializes in extradition cases but is not involved in Mr. Nygard’s case. Mr. Lametti can delay sending Mr. Nygard to the United States until the Toronto case is heard. Alternately, Mr. Lametti can send him to the United States now, but make the order conditional on American authorities returning Mr. Nygard to Canada for trial once his U.S. case ends.

Speaking outside the court, Mr. Nygard’s lawyers, said that their client’s decision is not an admission of guilt. But given his age and the tendency of Canadian courts to fulfill extradition requests, Mr. Nygard decided it was best to move the process along.

“He’s 80 years old and this has taken a tremendoustoll on him,” Richard J. Wolson told reporters. “This whole process was about him having a trial in the United States and his hope, and ours, is that he’ll be vindicated.”

In Canada, extradition requests can be prolonged for years by appeals and procedural delays if the accused has the financial resources to sustain such a legal challenge.

Mr. Nygard, who traveled by private jet with an entourage of women to homes that included an estate featured on “Lifestyles of The Rich and Famous,” is now penniless, according to his lawyers. His privately held, Winnipeg-based corporate group, which operated as Nygard International, filed for bankruptcy in Canada and the United States.

Bankruptcy filings show that his corporations’ liabilities exceed their assets by about 150 million Canadian dollars.

While the court only ordered Mr. Nygard to face trafficking charges in America, Scott D. Farlinger, the Canadian government lawyer representing the United States, said during Friday’s hearing that he will ask Mr. Lametti to add additional charges to any final removal order.