President Trump: “It’s Time To Disband the FBI”

Donald Trump has vowed to disband the corrupt FBI and Justice Department when he returns to office in 2024.

The former president called on Republicans in Congress to defund the DOJ and FBI on Wednesday morning, a day after his arraignment in New York City.

Naturalnews.com reports: “REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Trump noted in an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform, going on to note, correctly, that the Democrat-aligned deep state has hopelessly weaponized law enforcement and is now attempting to interfere in the 2024 election.

He continued: “THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

Trump made the statement on the morning after he spoke to a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago residence following his arraignment, which took place earlier that day. The courthouse saw a chaotic scene as anti-Trump protesters clashed with Trump supporters prior to the event, Breitbart News noted.

An agreement appears to exist among Republicans that federal agencies are being utilized as a weapon against conservatives. According to a recent Insider Advantage survey, 79% of Republicans believe that the government has been weaponized against Republicans and conservatives, said the outlet, citing the survey results.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is among Republicans who have said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose campaign was financed, in part, by leftist billionaire George Soros, has “weaponized our sacred justice system” against the 45th president.

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election. As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account,” he tweeted in recent days.

The California Republican said on Tuesday that Bragg is “attempting to interfere in our democratic process by invoking federal law to bring politicized charges against President Trump, admittedly using federal funds, while at the same time arguing that the peoples’ representatives in Congress lack jurisdiction to investigate this farce.”

McCarthy also warned that that the weaponization of the federal justice process “will be held accountable by Congress,” but it’s just not clear what that will entail.

As the aftermath of Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump on bookkeeping charges this week unfolds, analysts are raising concerns that his political agenda against the likely GOP candidate for president in 2024 may have violated the U.S. Constitution. According to a report from Fox News, this involves the 6th Amendment, which requires that any criminal defendant be informed of the accusation against them.

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett told “Hannity” that Bragg likely violated Trump’s right to know – specifically – what he’s accused of doing.

“He does [have to name it, via] the Sixth Amendment,” Jarrett said. “[The indictment] is therefore facially defective. It is deficient on its face and it would be susceptible to a motion-to-dismiss.”

Fox added, “Jarrett questioned whether Bragg slept through constitutional law in his studies at Harvard, envisioning the prosecutor working late one evening in New York City, mumbling that ‘I’ve got to get Trump – What crime? – What crime?’ and that an office worker simply remarked, ‘don’t say anything.’”