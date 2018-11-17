Trump HHS Official Found Dead; Ruled Suicide By ‘Multiple Blunt Force Injuries’

Daniel Best, a pharmaceutical executive who recently began working for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tasked with the goal of “lowering prescription drug prices” in the United States, was found dead with “multiple blunt force injuries” on November 1.

Now, his death has been ruled a “suicide.”

According to Washington, D.C. police, Best was found “unresponsive” near the garage door exit of an apartment building in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood at 5:25 a.m. on Nov. 1, and was pronounced dead by medical personnel who responded to the scene.

After investigating for two weeks, the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has announced that Best died from “multiple blunt force injuries“ and ruled his death a suicide.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s verdict raised questions among the health community, with many people refusing to believe Best killed himself by repeatedly hitting himself with a blunt object until he died.

“How does one kill themselves by hitting themselves with a blunt object? Repeatedly?”

Unfortunately, the medical examiner wouldn’t release further information.

In announcing his death, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the 49-year-old former CVSHealth and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals executive agreed to work at HHS “out of a desire to serve the American people by making health care more affordable.“

“He brought his deep expertise and passion to this task with great humility and collegiality,” Azar’s statement said.

“All of us who served with Dan at HHS and in the administration mourn his passing and extend our thoughts and prayers to his wife Lisa and the entire Best family at this difficult time.“

Best is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children.