Pete Buttigieg Explains to 7-Yr-Old Girl That Killing Unborn Babies With Abortion Is Good

Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who has previously argued that the Bible is pro-abortion, doubled down on his extreme views while answering a question from a 7-year-old girl who told him she believes abortion is wrong.

The girl, whom Buttigieg praised for being “pretty sophisticated,” told him that she watched him in the Democrat primary debates and that she agrees with him on “a woman’s right to choose about her own body.”

But, the child added, “I believe that you make your decision on whether you’re going to have a child, and then your decision is made, and the abortion is not part of it. What do you think about that?”

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor thanked the young girl and proceeded to offer a chilling response, arguing that we must “trust women to make that choice” about “who gets to draw the line” and when.

“What I hope everybody, or at least most of us, can agree on is who gets to draw the line,” Buttigieg said. “And that’s the person making the decision, that’s the woman in question. And I trust women to make that choice. I don’t think that choice is easy. I know that it’s not going to be any better because the government’s saying what it ought to be. I trust women to make that choice. And it sounds like you and I view this issue the same.”

Let’s be clear about one thing: Mayor Pete is not a moderate on abortion.

During a radio interview in September, he shamefully told listeners that the Bible can be interpreted as being in favor of abortion. His evidence? Genesis 2:7 states God breathed into Adam’s nostrils “the breath of life.”

Apparently, the mayor hasn’t read Jeremiah 1:5, which states: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you.”

Mayor Pete is an abortion extremist whose views are far more extreme than the average American.

A November poll from YouGov/Americans United for Life found that 70 percent of Americans support abortion limits. A 2019 Gallup poll also found 60 percent of Americanstake a pro-life position on abortion wanting all (21 percent) or almost all (39 percent) abortions made illegal. And in May, a Hill/HarrisX poll found that 55 percent of voters said they do not think laws banning abortions after six weeks – when an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable – are too restrictive, according to The Hill.

WesternJournal report: In May, Buttigieg was asked by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace if he’d be in favor of any limits on late-term abortion.

Despite a 2018 Pew Research Center study finding that just 13 percent of Americans think abortion should be legal in the third trimester of pregnancy, Mayor Pete sided with the rest of the Democratic presidential field.

“I think the dialogue has gotten so caught up on where you draw the line, that we’ve gotten away from the fundamental question of who gets to draw the line, and I trust women to draw the line when it’s their life,” he answered.

Multiple pro-lifers have rightly criticized Buttigieg for his pro-abortion views.

In a blog post last week, conservative Canadian commentator Jonathon van Maren accused Buttigieg of “attempting to weaponize a new, progressive version of Christianity against those who vote to protect life in the womb, religious liberty, and the natural family.”

In September, Susan Ciancio, writing for the American Life League, stated, “Buttigieg talks about drawing a line, as if the existence of a live baby is up for debate…The only line we should draw is the one between right and wrong and between wickedness and righteousness. Any other is an affront to both God and the baby.”

Others have spoken up as well, and must continue to do so. Buttigieg’s support for women murdering their unborn children up until the moment of birth represents an all-out attack on the Christian faith.