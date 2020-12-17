The Pennsylvania Department of Health led by Dr. Rachel Levine issued new COVID rules for orgies recently.

In a bizarre set of guidelines, Dr. Rachel Levine lists detailed instructions for what Pennsylvanians must do if they find themselves in large gatherings “where you might end up having sex.”

No, this is NOT satire.

WTH: From PA's oh so smart Sec of Health:

Where to Start??



– IF you attend a Large Gathering where you might end up having sex

* ORGY??



– If you USUALLY meet sex partners online – consider;

Per the Pennsylvania Department of Health:

Large gatherings are not safe during COVID19, but if you attend a large gathering where you might end up having sex, below are tips to reduce your risk of spreading or getting COVID-19 through sex:

Limit the number of partners.

Try to identify a consistent sex partner.

Wear a face covering, avoid kissing, and do not touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands with soap and water often, and especially before and after sex. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

If you usually meet your sex partners online, consider taking a break from in-person dates. Video dates, sexting, subscription-based fan platforms, or chat rooms may be options for you.

Protect yourself and your partners from COVID-19 during sex.