Pelosi’s Daughter: ‘Some of Our Faves’ Implicated in ‘Horrific’ Epstein Case

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter has cryptically warned that some Republican and Democrat figures may be implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking case.

“This Epstein case is horrific, and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated, but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may — whether on Republicans or Democrats,” Christine Pelosi tweeted.

This carefully worded warning is important because it comes from the daughter of the third most powerful person in the United States.

Epstein was arrested on child sex trafficking charges on Saturday and faces a possible 45 year prison sentence if found guilty.

The 66-year-old Florida resident was taken into custody by federal investigators as his plane landed at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on Saturday night as the FBI raided his New York mansion during the early hours of Sunday.

Is Pelosi’s daughter trying to preempt a catastrophic bombshell about to drop about prominent Democratic and Republican politicians?