Pelosi Refers To Hillary Clinton As President

Nancy Pelosi was left feeling awkward and embarrssed on Monday after praising Hillary Clinton for her leadership on democracy “when president”.

The former House speaker made her embarrassing gaffe at an event to discuss the state of democracy hosted by Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA).

Realizing her mistake, Pelosi then attempted to recover by saying rather that it was “my hope” that Clinton become president.

During the converstion she also claimed that Clinton was the person Russian president Vladimir Putin ‘feared most’ in 2016.

Fox News reports: She went on to scapegoat Russian leader Vladimir Putin for stealing the 2016 election from Clinton, saying it was because he feared her the “most.”

“It was her clarity and position to the present – Putin – present occupant leader of Russia, that made him turn around and ensure, in an illegal way, come out against her in her campaign and interference in our democracy by Vladimir Putin, because Hillary Clinton was the person he feared most in terms of his lack of democracy in Russia. That’s, I think, self-evident, so thank you for what you have done,” Pelosi said.