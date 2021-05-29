Patrisse Cullors: BLack Lives Matter Co Founder Resigns

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has stepped down as the foundation’s executive director.

The move follows controversy about her personal wealth, though both she and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation have denied that that had anything to do with her leaving.

The 37-year-old self declared Marxist insisted her decision was not linked to what she describes as “right-wing attacks” seeking to discredit her.

She said that her resignation had actually been planned for more than a year and she was leaving BLM to focus on a book and TV deal.

“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave.

“It feels like the time is right” she said.

However her resignation comes amid controversy over the group’s finances along with her own personal wealth.

Last month it was reported that Cullors had built up an expanding property portfolio, including a luxury home near Malibu and a ranch in Georgia.