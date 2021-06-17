Osama bin Laden’s Niece Unveils ‘Trump Won’ Flag Outside Biden Summit

Osama bin Laden’s niece unveiled a massive “Trump Won” flag while protesting the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

Noor Bin Laden, 34, was confronted by Swiss police while protesting the summit. Bin Ladin has been a massive Trump supporter and strong critic of the Biden administration. She calls herself a “patriot at heart” and has repeatedly distanced herself from her uncle.

Before the police came pic.twitter.com/zkUAsXCiKS — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 15, 2021

Thepostmillennial.com reports: “Damn right,” she confirmed on Twitter.

Damn right https://t.co/fJzoxPDgfP — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) June 16, 2021

Swiss authorities confronted Bin Ladin and told her that protesting and political messaging are disallowed this week due to the events taking place in Switzerland, she said. The Swiss told Bin Ladin that she could have her signage back on Friday.

WATCH: Police in Switzerland threatened to arrest writer and activist Noor Bin Ladin for organizing a pro-Trump boat flotilla on Lake Geneva ahead of the Biden-Putin summit this week.https://t.co/8dc4vdTfuz — Dan Lyman (@CitizenAnalyst) June 16, 2021

“Guatemala is a freer county than Switzerland because we had Guatemalan patriots just last week when Kamala [Harris] went and visited the country, who had put up signs that Trump won and they were not taken down, they were freely standing there on location, on site and apparently in Switzerland that’s not possible,” Bin Ladin said.

On the topic of supporting Trump, Bin Ladin told the New York Post: “I have been a supporter of President Trump since he announced he was running in the early days in 2015. I have watched from afar and I admire this man’s resolve.” She said before the 2020 presidential election that “He must be re-elected … It’s vital for the future of not only America, but western civilization as a whole.”

She said on the topic of this week’s summit: “This whole summit is a joke. Trump won and all of this is theatrics.” Bin Ladin also apparently had an Info Wars camera crew with her and was doing an interview when the police interrupted.