‘We Are ONE America’: Millions of Patriots Vow To Boycott NFL Over ‘Black National Anthem’ Stunt

Millions of patriotic Americans have flooded social media vowing to boycott the NFL over the league’s plans to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the “Black National Anthem,” before the Star Spangled Banner.

Accusing the NFL of bowing to social justice warriors and playing identity politics, social media users slammed the NFL for politicizing the game. “We are the UNITED States, not DIVIDED Races. We have ONE National Anthem and it’s the Star Spangled Banner,” said Pamela on Twitter.

The NFL plans to play the so-called “Black National Anthem” before all Week 1 games this season. This will begin with the nationally televised first game of the season, which is on September 10, when the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Houston Texans.

The song also will be played before the Star Spangled Banner during the full slate of Week 1 Sunday afternoon games, during Sunday Night Football and during the two ESPN Monday night games.

The decision to play the so-called “Black National Anthem” as the first anthem was not received well by patriotic Americans, and soon fans began a hashtag ‘Boycott NFL’ on Twitter.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was among those who criticized the league’s plan to play two “national anthems.”

How many national anthems do we have??



Is there an Hispanic national anthem?



An Asian-American national anthem?



This is asinine. We are ONE America. E Pluribus Unum. https://t.co/nv0djWREnH — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 3, 2020

Other patriots followed suit, and by Friday morning, the hashtag #BoycottNFL was trending on Twitter:

Everyone should take a knee during the Black National Anthem



We have a National anthem, it’s for the entire nation. Why are they trying to bring back segregation? So RACIST



Martin Luther King Jr

DID NOT MARCH FOR A BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM.



pic.twitter.com/1WXXVqiTvd — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 3, 2020

And “recognize the victims of police brutality.” OMG, you should be recognizing the cops who have lost their lives protecting all our lives! There are a hell of a lot more of them than there are “victims of police brutality”!!!! #BoycottNFL — Patty Borges (@twinsmomct) July 3, 2020

“It’s useless this league turned into a big SNOWFLAKE FEST AND I’VE HAD IT!!!!! I will never watch the NFL ever again and I’m going to make sure my kids don’t either!! It’s always the blacks that get the extra privilege, WELL IM NOT HAVING IT NO MORE #BoycottNFL #NFLISOVERPARTY” pic.twitter.com/iB3lPtEyoy — #0urMVP🚀(HOU|NETS|NYG) (@EliteTheKing_) July 3, 2020

#BoycottNFL Now more than ever. We are the UNITED States, not DIVIDED Races. We have ONE national anthem and it's the Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/TxZkrlCjP2 — 🇺🇸🇬🇷 Pamela – Παναγιώτα🇬🇷🇺🇸 (@Pamela_Pikachu) July 2, 2020

To have an “Black National Anthem”, is utterly ridiculous. If you can’t stand for our flag and it’s National Anthem, then LEAVE! #BoycottNFL #BoycottBlackNationalAnthem — Patrick 🇺🇸☝🏻st (@My_Two_Centss) July 3, 2020

If you wanna lose fans in Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin, and Texas, and Florida, in the Carolinas, and anywhere people have a brain… if you want to destroy pro football… then go ahead and NFL slit your own throat. Have fun without us! #NFL https://t.co/uxa97cHfOX — Graham Ledger (@GrahamLedger) July 3, 2020