‘We Are ONE America’: Millions of Patriots Vow To Boycott NFL Over ‘Black National Anthem’ Stunt

Millions of patriotic Americans have flooded social media vowing to boycott the NFL over the league’s plans to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the “Black National Anthem,” before the Star Spangled Banner.
Accusing the NFL of bowing to social justice warriors and playing identity politics, social media users slammed the NFL for politicizing the game. “We are the UNITED States, not DIVIDED Races. We have ONE National Anthem and it’s the Star Spangled Banner,” said Pamela on Twitter.
The NFL plans to play the so-called “Black National Anthem” before all Week 1 games this season. This will begin with the nationally televised first game of the season, which is on September 10, when the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the Houston Texans.
The song also will be played before the Star Spangled Banner during the full slate of Week 1 Sunday afternoon games, during Sunday Night Football and during the two ESPN Monday night games.
The decision to play the so-called “Black National Anthem” as the first anthem was not received well by patriotic Americans, and soon fans began a hashtag ‘Boycott NFL’ on Twitter.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was among those who criticized the league’s plan to play two “national anthems.”
Other patriots followed suit, and by Friday morning, the hashtag #BoycottNFL was trending on Twitter:
