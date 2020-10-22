Ohio Sheriff Offers One-Way Tickets for Celebrities Who Say They’ll Leave US If Trump Is Reelected

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is so fed up with entitled Hollywood celebrities saying they will leave the country if Trump wins the election that he is offering to buy their tickets — on one condition.

The tickets out of America must be one-way.

‘Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” Sheriff Jones said.

“It’s that time of election year again,” the Butler County sheriff posted on his office’s official Facebook account. “Celebrities threatening to leave the United States if the President is re-elected. This happened in 2016 and it is believed not one celebrity left then and it appears the same threats are being made this election year.”

The statement said Jones would “like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected.”

Fox report: Jones has made a number of bold statements in the past.

In early September, he issued a warning to people who “abuse police” that “you shoot at police, expect us to shoot back.”

“I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months,” he said. He noted reports of water being dumped on New York City officers, Portland, Ore., police being attacked with frozen water bottles and lasers, and shootings of police nationwide.

“If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free,” he said.

He also indicated in July that he would not “be the mask police” in response to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus mask mandate.