Obama’s AG Eric Holder Attacks Bill Barr: “He’s Not Fit to Lead DOJ”

Barack Obama’s wingman Eric Holder has viciously attacked Attorney General Bill Barr, saying he is not fit to lead the DOJ.

Holder claims Barr is protecting President Trump and accused the Attorney General of probing the Spygate scandal for political reasons.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “He is not fit to lead the DOJ,” Holder said.

HOLDER: “AG Barr has deliberately misrepresented the Mueller report. He has started examinations of the conduct of Intell/FBI personnel without a predicate-for political reasons. He is protecting the President. He does not stand up for the good people he leads. He is not fit to lead DOJ.”

AG Barr has deliberately misrepresented the Mueller report. He has started examinations of the conduct of Intell/FBI personnel without a predicate-for political reasons. He is protecting the President. He does not stand up for the good people he leads. He is not fit to lead DOJ. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 18, 2019

Attorney General Bill Barr launched a sweeping investigation into Spygate and stunned the Democrat-media complex when it was revealed he appointed US Attorney John Durham to probe abuses at the highest levels of Obama’s intel and law enforcement agencies.

It was recently revealed Barr’s investigation into Spygate is much broader than previously known.

Barr and Durham are working closely with CIA Director Gina Haspel, Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher Wray on surveillance issues related to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

This suggests a broader inter-agency effort is underway.

Obama’s officials from Holder, to Comey, Brennan and Clapper have gone into overdrive attacking Barr on Twitter and in various media appearances because they know they are in serious trouble.

Former AG Eric Holder ran an illegal gun running operation (Fast and Furious) and was held in criminal contempt of Congress so he has no room to speak on Barr’s leadership.