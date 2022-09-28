NYU Scientists Find mRNA In Human Breast Milk: ‘Disaster For Babies’

New York University research scientists have found the mRNA from Covid-19 mRNA vaccines in breast milk, providing more evidence that mRNA spreads throughout the body, despite official denials.
The breast milk of five of the 11 women examined was found to contain mRNA. The research was published on September 26 in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Pediatrics .
The scientists point out that several vulnerable groups, including young children and nursing mothers, were inexplicably excluded from mRNA Covid-19 vaccine trials.
The CDC advises nursing women to take the Covid-19 vaccine, although it has not been studied whether mRNA can be passed on to babies under six months through breastfeeding.
Not only is this a disaster for babies, but it provides more evidence that the mRNA and lipid nanoparticles in the jabs are coming into contact with virtually every cell in the body, according to former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson.
“Not only worrisome for babies, but even more evidence that the mRNA spreads throughout the body, which is often denied,” says FVD leader Thierry Baudet.
Last year, the media claimed that “no trace” of the mRNA vaccine had been found in breast milk.
