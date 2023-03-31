NYPD Deploys Thousands of Officers in Preparation for Trump Arrest

The NYPD has deployed thousands of officers to the streets of New York as a “precaution” in response to the imminent arrest of Donald Trump.

In what many have denounced as a political witch hunt, a Manhattan Grand Jury on Thursday voted to indict Trump over an alleged hush-payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Summit.news reports: Trump has accused Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg of “doing Joe Biden’s dirty work,” but is set to surrender on Tuesday to face arraignment on charges that remain under seal.

Perhaps concerned about Trump supporters gathering to protest the indictment, the NYPD is taking no chances.

“All uniformed members of the New York City Police Department are to show up in uniform as of 0700 hours on 03-31-2023 as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said in a statement Thursday night.

That means around 36,000 officers will be on hand, despite there being no planned protest by Trump supporters.

Earlier this month, the NYPD set up barriers outside the courthouse where the grand jury was hearing testimony about the case after Trump himself called on supporters to protest the issue.

Barriers are going up outside the courthouse where a grand jury is hearing testimony in the "hush money" case involving @realDonaldTrump.



There's definitely some tension in the air as the city prepares for the possibility of demonstrations should the 45th President be indicted. pic.twitter.com/dqDbLvTkts — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) March 20, 2023

However, the protests were limited and sporadic, with many MAGA fans suspecting that the whole thing was another January 6 style set up.

Some have pointed out the irony of the media building hysteria around potential riots by Trump supporters when they largely ignored or downplayed the violent storming of the Tennessee state capitol building yesterday by transgender rights and gun control activists.