Next ‘Mega Pandemic’ Is Already Planned: HIV + SARS + H5N1

The globalist elite, in conjunction with governments worldwide, are now planning the next plandemic, which many experts claim is already fully planned and just waiting to be unleashed on humanity.

Some of the largest vaccine company’s are readying their brand-new human avian flu H5N1 injections in preparation for what Dr. Paul Cottrell says will be the release of some kind of chimeric bioweapon composed of SARS, HIV, and bird flu.

Naturalnews.com reports: Watch the interview below with Dr. Cottrell on the Health Ranger Report to learn more about why he thinks this:

Vaccine giants GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Moderna, and CSL Seqirus told Reuters recently that they have already begun or are about to begin testing the new shots, which are designed to tackle a hypothetical “mutated” version of H5N1 that transmits to humans.

Sanofi, another pharmaceutical competitor, says it already has H5N1 jabs in stock and “stand ready,” meaning they are ready to be unleashed at a moment’s notice once the government is ready to announce the next Pandemic 2.0.

Moderna has indicated that its H5N1 injections will be made using the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology found in its covid injections – this means even more spike proteins inside people’s bodies.

Raffael Nachbagauer, the company’s executive director of infectious diseases, also said it is ready to start testing its experimental bird flu injections on humans in the first half of 2023, and is capable of doing so “very quickly” in the event of an outbreak declaration.

WHO says bird flu infections in humans are rare, so how can there be another pandemic?

According to “scientists,” bird flu is already spreading rapidly across Europe and more recently jumped to North and South America, killing nearly 200 million birds and other animals in the process. The initial outbreak reportedly occurred in October 2022 at a mink farm in northwestern Spain.

In the United States, some 52 million birds in 46 states have either died or been put down following exposure to the virus. It is unclear if the same fraudulent PCR tests used during covid were also used to swab these birds for the disease.

This is the excuse they are now giving for the egg shortage, claiming that tens of millions of chickens had to be put down because of the risk of bird flu. Now, eggs cost an arm and a leg and are becoming increasingly difficult to find at the grocery store.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the bird flu risk to humans is virtually non-existent. Just four cases of human infection with bird flu were reported last year, two of them in Spain, one in China, and one in the U.S.

The only way bird flu will actually become a threat to people is if it is tampered with in the same way that covid is believed to have been manipulated in a laboratory using gain-of-function technology.

“The next one will be aerosol HIV with SARS and bird flu (H5N1),” one commenter wrote, echoing the sentiments of Dr. Cottrell. “Where is our hero?”

“Their profits must be waning,” wrote another about Big Pharma’s efforts to once again rake in record profits from another manufactured scare.