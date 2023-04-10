New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern Takes On New Role To Tackle ‘Online Extremism’

New Zealand’s former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is taking on a new role fighting “online extremism”.

In her new position Arden will be working alongside international governments and social media companies to target extremism and terrorist content online.

While she was prime minister Ardern, Arden, if you recall, labeled opponents to the Covid Lockdown “Extremists”. She also managed to destroy individual rights in the country single-handedly.

In a UN speech before the General Assembly last year Ardern even labeled internet freedom a “weapon of war”

TGP reports: Ardern, who ruled her country like a 20th Century despot during the COVID pandemic, called out for a new type of internet with “rules and transparency.”

In the next breath, she said she “values free speech so highly.” She is the typical leftist elitist leader in the world today. She insists on giving Communist Justin Trudeau a run for his money.

It’s now being reported that Ardern has been embraced by the British royal family and given a new role fighting “online extremism.” This effort to shut down free speech sounds like a perfect fit for Ardern.

STAY CALM HELP IS ON THE WAY https://t.co/CsnbeyEY2s — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 8, 2023

The UPI reported:

Prime minister Chris Hipkins announced Ardern’s appointment Tuesday as special envoy for the Christchurch Call, which was created by Ardern following the 2019 mosque shootings in the city that killed 51 people.

“I… still feel a duty at a personal level to the community who are affected by this tragedy,” Ardern said in an interview Tuesday. “I knew that I would have the time to do it. And I certainly have the passion for it.”

Ardern, who resigned as New Zealand’s prime minister because she no longer had “enough in the tank” to lead the country, created Christchurch Call to pressure Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to stop the spread of extremist violent content. The attack, by a white supremacist on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, was live-streamed on a number of social-media platforms.