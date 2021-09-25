New York Gov. Says She’ll Replace Unvaccinated Health Workers With Foreign Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that any New York health care workers who have decided not to have the Covid accine will be “replaced”, potentially with foreign workers.

Hochul told reporters in Rochester that she hoped that all unvaccinated employees would meet Monday’s deadline and thanked all the healthcare providers who had ‘kept true to their oath’ and been vaccinated.

Then to those who are not getting jabbed, she declared: “To those who won’t, we’ll be replacing people….I have a plan that’s going to be announced very shortly. We’ve identified a whole range of opportunities we have to help supplement them.”

Summit News reports: As around 19 percent of health workers remain unvaccinated, Hochul said the State is “working closely with hospital systems to find out where we can get other individuals to come in and supplement places like nursing homes.”

Then came the kicker.

“We’re also reaching out to the Department of State to find out about visas for foreign workers, on a limited basis, to bring more nurses over here,” the governor announced.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, we will be replacing people too! Get ready! We are coming for your seat. https://t.co/vOk1nj1GyX — Michelle Argonza (@ArgonzaMichelle) September 24, 2021

“We’ll have a whole plan to deal with this. The main thing is, please get vaccinated,” Hochul said, adding “People who will not get vaccinated, are the only reason that this country and these communities and our cities have not been able to be fully engaged in a normal state of normalcy,”

“That’s what’s holding us back. The vaccine is the answer and we want people vaccinated,” Hochul further proclaimed.

Watch the video here.

The state’s vaccine mandate goes into effect next week.