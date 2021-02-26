New Democrat Law Will Fine Mom-and-Pop Shops Who Keep Boys and Girls Clothing in Separate Sections

A new bill proposed by the Democrat-run state of California would fine mom-and-pop shops, including online stores, that display boys and girls’ toys and clothing in separate sections.

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

The new ‘woke’ law introduced by Democratic lawmakers Evan Low and Cristina Garcia will also ban signs that indicate whether the toys and clothing are intended for boys or girls.

Websites would also be forced to show all the items on a single page entitled “kids,” “unisex” or “gender neutral.”

Summit.news reports: Retailers with over 500 employees would be hit with an initial $1,000 fine for non-compliance.

“There are clear political and social motivations behind this bill, namely to use the state to compel “inclusivity” and encourage the “self-expression” of disordered inclinations at a very young age. It’s despicable,” commented Evan James.

As we highlighted earlier, a new Gallup poll found that when it comes to Generation Z, one in six now identify as some form of LGBT.