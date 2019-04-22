Fmr NBC Producer Threatens To Blow Up Church; Pulls Gun On Baby and Worshippers

A former NBC producer, known for her anti-Christian views, terrorized a Christian church with a gun on Easter Sunday, threatening to blow up the church and kill her own baby, before being arrested by police.

The San Diego Police Department have identified the woman who terrorized the Easter Day service in the auditorium of the Mount Everest Academy as Anna Conkey, 31, a former digital producer for NBC 7.

According to police, Anna Conkey emailed NBC five minutes before she stormed the church, alerting the network that an armed women was about to blow up the church, and that a child was involved.

According to 7 San Diego, a non-denominational church was holding an Easter Sunday service when the former NBC producer appeared and began making threats about blowing up the foundations of the church.

Benjamin Wisan, the head pastor, described the terrifying ordeal experienced by the Christian worshippers after Conkey entered the church brandishing a handgun and issuing threats.

“This girl came through the back of the stage. She had a baby and a gun,” said Benjamin Wisan.

Wisan said Conkey seemed very agitated and frustrated and “not in her right mind.“

The pastor instructed the congregation to stand up and leave the auditorium. As he distracted Conkey, he said some ushers and church members came from behind and grabbed her to remove the weapon and save the child and congregation from harm.

NBC 7 spoke with David Michael Miller, a member of the U.S Army, who was one of the men who tackled her.

“I was slowly approaching watching them talk her down. She was being very apprehensive pointing the gun at them pointing the gun at her baby saying don’t come any closer,” said Miller.

“After she started pointing the gun at the baby one of the older gentlemen grabbed it from her and then me and a couple of other men tackled her,” said David Michael Miller.

“We got the baby away from her. A few minutes after that, the cops came in. She was trying to run away or something so a cop tackled her through a row of chairs. They arrested her and pulled another gun out of her bra.”

The building was swept by bomb-sniffing dogs because of threatening statements made by the former NBC producer.

“God divinely protected everyone and then we were able to get the gun away and the baby away and the police came and we were all good,” Wisan said.

The email sent by Conkey to her former employers NBC read:

“There’s a woman claiming to be the Messiah, saying she was sent to blow up the foundation of the Church—she’s got a gun and a child is involved. The address is 4350 Mount Everest Blvd San Diego, CA 92117. There are about 70 people in the auditorium of the school where the church service is held”

It’s far from the first time the former NBC producer made her anti-Christian views public.

Her Twitter profile, with has hundreds of followers including former NBC colleagues, refers to the Holy Bible as a “trap” and Jesus Christ as a “liar” and the “Adversary.”

The one who came as Jesus was a liar!!! Another word for “The Comforter” is “The Advocate!” Why would he say that unless he’s the Adversary??? But #thegreatdeception is even more than that…please read the vid descriptions!! https://t.co/LT2FOGQcp3 — Anna Conkey (@AnnaConkey) April 7, 2019

Mainstream media is full of people like Anna Conkey who despise Christianity, traditional American values, and the rule of law.

Is it any wonder that NBC ratings are in terminal decline and the vast majority of Americans say they have lost trust in the mainstream media in recent years?